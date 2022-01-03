439-year-old Piana Technology Brings Legacy to the Future as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree | National News





Cartersville, Georgia, January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Piana Technology, a 439-year-old textile company known for innovation in the textile and non-woven markets, today announced that it has been selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. Did. .. The Innovation Awards recognize E / SMART’s outstanding design and engineering, and recognize high-performance non-woven fiber technology that goes beyond the quality of polyurethane foam and reduces its adverse effects. Piana will debut this technology at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in its first year through a virtual activation experience.

E / SMART is the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, an integration of digital wellness and product sustainability.

E / SMART offers a rare integration of digital wellness and product sustainability. Its recyclable, non-toxic fibers are vertically wrapped, providing uniform pressure point distribution, unprecedented airflow, and superior antiviral function over traditional materials. Even though it is lightweight, it has excellent compression resistance and heat resistance for a wide range of applications. Flexible integrated pressure sensor in E / SMART enables healthy posture and sleep quality through product personalization. We are developing this technology that acts as a diagnostic tool in hospitals. Combined with digitally printed molecules, it can adapt to a wide range of consumer demands for a user-friendly experience. At the end of its life, it can be 100% regenerated and molded to realize endless customer potential.

Replacing 1.3 million metric tonnes of landfill PU foam annually with E / SMART will reduce more than 4 million metric tonnes of CO2 annually, reducing the impact on quality of life, health and productivity, and slowing the decline of the environment. increase. CEO Andrea Piana sees E / SMART as an opportunity to change the way we approach sustainability.

“The modern world relies on the materials of the past. If we want to maximize human potential, we need to work with us to develop new technologies that adapt,” said Andrea Piana. I am. “We used E / SMART to build a technology platform for the circular economy using renewable materials. It can be upgraded as technology improves without waste in endless applications. In the process, forms It can be abolished. “

Piana Technology started in 1582 in Biella, Italy. Andrea Piana became CEO in 1995, leading the company’s eco-friendly era, opening its first US factory in Cartersville, Georgia, and then developing SaveDrop Technology and expanding into non-woven fabrics. Today, Piana’s innovative technology is used in B2B settings to power Fortune 500 companies in product categories such as sleep, furniture, transportation, lifestyle, medical, and in-flight.

The E / SMART feature was recognized as the CES2022 Innovation Awards Onory because Piana Technology is preparing to launch a direct consumer product. E / SMART’s formability, recyclability, and adaptability combined with intuitive molecular technology take you one step closer to a user-driven circular economy. Piana Technology takes us to the future as the market demands zero-waste solutions that depart from traditional conventions.

Visit piana.tech/ces and experience the world of Piana Technology at CES2022.

About Piana Technology:

The Piana family’s roots are new solutions in the industry, starting in the textile business in Biella, Italy in 1582, starting traditional textile dyeing in 1950, and opening the first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Has evolved to develop. Technology is a multinational company working on common problems with unusual solutions through non-wovens, digital printing and textile processing. Piana creates the technology behind many everyday consumer products, from automobiles to household furniture, replacing traditional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

Contact: Rachel Johnston, rachel @ rebelliouspr.com

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/439-year-old-company-piana-technology-brings-legacy-into-the -future-as-ces-2022-innovation -awards-honoree-301452578.html

Source Piana Technology

