Rams Aaron Donald finds a true partner in a crime with Greg Gaines





One of the most overlooked areas of his many achievements is Aaron Donald’s career record of 77 tackles this season. This is 32 tackles more than last season and 29 tackles more than 2019. When Donald played with 118 snaps and a few opponents’ runs, the 30-year-old defensive lineman may not have been asked to carry heavier luggage than this season’s handling.

It’s good that he doesn’t have to move the mountain alone. He had a mountain right next to him.

Photo courtesy of Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

If it was a 16-game season, Donald would end his career at the highest of his career with a defensive snap (but for the first time he didn’t go down with a special team), and the following statistics:

34 solo tackles, 43 assist tackles, 18 losing tackles, 24 QB hits, 12.5 sack, 4 forced fumbles, 4 batting passes.

For Donald, this is a high tackle and assist career, with the same number of batting passes as the previous three seasons combined, and at least 12.5 sack for the fourth consecutive season.

But with the Michael Brockers trade, Morgan Fox’s defeat as a free agent, and the season’s defeat to Sebastian Joseph Day’s injured list, Donald is working harder than ever to defend Rams. Had to do. AShawn Robinson was brought back for help in 2021, and he does, but he’s not a defensive lineman who wonders what LA actually spends on a defensive harness that isn’t named Aaron Donald.

It will be Greg Gaines, the 134th pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

After winning 183 snaps (in 10 games) and 201 snaps in the second year as a rookie, Gaines has been the mainstay of defense since SJD’s injury, winning 711 snaps in the season. This is actually more than the snaps the blockers had in the season after 2019 (766), more than the regular blockers season, and a year for Gaines to prove themselves in 2022. It is a snap before getting. Results since SJD went down:

9 start, 35 tackle, 3 tackle, 9 QB hit, 4 sack

Since playing about one-third of the snaps before SJD was injured, Gaines has played at least 93% of the snaps in six of the last eight weeks. He beat Baltimore Ravens in 97% of Sunday’s snaps, despite a hand injury that seemed to be wrapped and quite painful.

Greg Gaines has one more year left on the rookie contract signed in 2019, but given how he plays this year, Rams could extend him when he gets a chance in the off-season. This isn’t what Les Snead did for many defensive players who aren’t named Aaron Donald, but Gaines seems to be a midfield steel that is rarely seen on most teams. Joseph Day became a free agent and was also an outstanding pick on Sneed’s third day, so it doesn’t hurt his case of what can be difficult to maintain.

According to Sean McVay, according to Sean McVay last week, the team is likely to extend Gains more than re-signing Joseph Day, but perhaps both are possible and the SJD can return to the playoffs. There is sex.

This means that the burden on Donald is even less. This can mean more strain on the playoff team.

