



Many Chrome users switch between multiple tabs at once, but the most annoying thing is if one of them is accidentally closed. Accidentally closing a tab while browsing a large number of tabs can happen to anyone at any time. This can also happen if your computer crashes. Google has predicted this issue and has included a restore feature in Chrome that makes it easy to restore recently closed tabs. This article will show you how to easily restore tabs in Chrome.

Restore accidentally closed tabs

If you accidentally click the wrong button and close a tab that you don’t plan to close, you can easily restore it.Right-click on an empty area in the tab bar section and from the menu[閉じたタブを再度開く]Select to reopen the closed tab.

Users can also use keyboard shortcuts to reopen the last closed tab on a new tab page by pressing Ctrl + Shift + T or Command + Shift + T on a Mac.

Tab restoration in case Chrome or PC crashes

In case your PC or Chrome browser crashes and you lose all open tabs, Google Chrome can manage it properly. When you restart Chrome, it’s usually[タブを復元]A button is displayed. This option restores the entire previous browsing session. Click to return to the original location.

Click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the window

From the drop-down menu[履歴]Choose

A list of all recently used tabs is displayed for each device.Select the tab you want to open again

If the tab you’re looking for isn’t in the list, it could be further down. To view the extended list, do the following:

[履歴]Click or[履歴]Hover over the menu and use the shortcut Ctrl + H. Scroll down the list to find the website you want to visit. To access the website selected in the new tab, click on that website.

If you haven’t done so already and want to know more about tech news, subscribe to the YouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/tech/how-to/learn-how-to-restore-tabs-in-google-chrome-983282 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos