According to Google, sites that are duplicated in a search using an IP address will not be deleted.





Google typically lists sites in search results by using the domain name instead of the IP address associated with the domain name. However, if both are displayed and the site is crawlable via IP, Google will not deindex the site, John Mueller said.

John states this in a Reddit thread, where users say, “My IP address is indexed on the page and is actually ranked.” The truth is, it’s not that unusual-I often see it.

“Duplicates over IP addresses aren’t great, but the site won’t disappear from the search,” said John Mueller of Google. He actually said something like this in 2017.

John posted a very long answer about the site, stating that his problem is unlikely to be technically SEO related. Here’s what John wrote, it’s a good thread to read:

I can’t say without looking at the site, but I don’t think this is a technical issue.

It is not important to see the traffic after 2012. The situation has changed significantly in the last few years. If you’re browsing more than 4 pages and get about 100 visitors a month, you’ll see a lot of variability and those numbers are irrelevant.

The only way a technical problem can cause such a problem is if every page has a noindex, but I don’t think this is the case.

Duplicate via IP address isn’t great, but it doesn’t remove your site from your search. This usually means that Analytics will show both versions of the traffic and shift it back and forth as a legitimate change (anyway, most sites probably don’t, it’s pretty common to be accessible via an IP address. is). If the version of the IP address attracts most of the links on your site, that might be a consideration, but to be honest, “everyone” links to IP addresses rarely occur naturally.

If your site is ranked above 4 pages and can’t be higher, my guess is to compete with the main site (in terms of quality, content, external support, etc.) well below. I think it is shown. In that case, I try to find the possibility that your site rushes to page 1 (if you need a fairly large number, you probably need to be there), thinking of what you need to do Please get there and compare it to dropping this project and working on something else to get similar traffic. My * guess * is that it would be much more efficient to move on to something else. I think it’s a hassle, but in reality, if you go to page 3 and get 10 times the traffic for a while, is it really worth the small effort? Instead, aim for something that clearly gives you the best results, based on what you are good at and what you are realistically within reach. Once you understand it, you can always return to this site 🙂

If you take this and go to “show the guy that it’s possible”-go for it. I’d like to make it clear that it’s not a matter of technical coordination or minimal effort, but it will be a lot of hard work (or potentially a lot of “boodoo” that gets a temporary boost. SEO Magic “-Some SEOs are very creative, a little sneaky, smart, and you can probably do it, but keep in mind that it’s not a long-term solution).

Forum discussion on Reddit.

