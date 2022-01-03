Here’s how to use your Google Home device as an intercom via broadcast:





Whether you’re new to the Google Home smart home ecosystem or using the associated smart speaker from the beginning, you may know that it can be used to broadcast messages to your home smart speaker. Or it can be used as an intercom system. However, this is not always the most intuitive process, and you may not fully understand how the feature is used.

This guide shows how to communicate between devices using your Google Home smart home and smart speakers. Even better, like many smart home guides, Google doesn’t need to create a speaker for this to work. These must be compatible and linked to the smart home ecosystem operated by Google Home. Let’s get started.

Please check the appropriate settings first

Of course, the first step to using Google Home compatible speakers and devices as an intercom system is to make sure they are part of your smart home. The process of setting up the assistant and Google Home is fairly straightforward, and at the time of this writing, each device is effectively using the same method.

In summary, you need to make sure that all your smart home devices are set up on the proper network. And they should be included in the Google Home ecosystem that we plan to use for the broadcast feature.

Use Google Nest speakers and devices as an intercom with Broadcast

Once the smart home gadget is properly configured, the next step is to actually use the broadcast feature.

Currently, some guides may indicate that you need more than one smart speaker at home to use your Google gadget as an intercom via broadcast. That is not exactly true.

To that end, the first part of this guide will show you how to use this feature from your smartphone. In other words, as long as you can use smart speakers. Later, I’ll show you how to use only the smart speaker or just the Google Assistant. Therefore, if you are looking for it explicitly, it is advisable to skip to the next segment.

Open the Google Home app on your smartphone. If you have more than one smart home in which you are participating, make sure you are currently visiting the home page of the smart home ecosystem. I like to broadcast to. You can do this by tapping the title at the top of the home UI. In the sample image, it is displayed as “Daniel and Robin”.After confirming that you are in the right home, it is in the upper right corner of the UI Google Assistant[ブロードキャスト]When you tap the button, a pop-up will appear where you can record the “What’s your message?” Message or, conversely, tap the keyboard at the bottom right to enter your message. Record your message and it will be broadcast in your voice. Otherwise, the Google Assistant will read the message with the voice you choose by default. If another user chooses to respond to the message, the connection works more like an intercom than a one-to-one broadcast. Broadcast using only audio.Your google home

In terms of touch-free broadcasting, that can easily be achieved if the system is properly configured. And best of all, it can be done over your phone. However, it works best if you are using a multi-speaker configuration.

In terms of how it works, all you need is a “Hey, Google” or “Okay, Google” command followed by the appropriate voice controls. Here are some examples to help you get started.

As mentioned above, start by saying “Hey Google” or “OK ​​Google” within the audible range of your smart speaker, assistant-enabled smartphone, tablet, or other related device. Then use one of the following commands to notify the assistant that there is a message to broadcast. “Broadcast” “Shout” “Tell everyone” “Announce” Follow the command directly to the message you want to send. For example, you can choose to tell Google that “Breakfast is ready to air.” The assistant plays “Breakfast is ready” on the smart speaker at home.It’s worth pointing out the biggest potential warnings … here are them

Now, as mentioned above, when broadcasting is done from the phone, it works with only one speaker. However, there is a big caveat to how this works. This means that if you select broadcast and you have multiple smart speakers or broadcast-enabled gadgets, they will all play first. For example, if you have multiple speakers around your house, in your bathroom, in your bedroom, or in your kitchen, each will play a broadcast message.

For the system to function as a fully functional intercom, someone close to one of these gadgets must use a speaker to respond to a message. That is, use the Reply or Send Reply command. Subsequent messages then move back and forth between those devices.

On the other hand, broadcast does not work on speakers that are in silent mode through downtime. This is a feature related to Digital Wellbeing that, if set, keeps things quiet for the set amount of time.

