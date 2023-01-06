CES Fair: From Dead Relatives Avatars to Seeing Eye Shoes: The Biggest Innovations at CES Tech Fair





Bracelets that let you call for help, anti-snoring pillows, VR headsets that examine your eyes, and smart beehives are some of the most innovative innovations created in recent years, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which has organized since 1967. part of a typical device. The world’s largest consumer electronics show (CES). The CTA awards innovation awards to products that stand out for their design and engineering. Here are some of the original gadgets and services showcased at this year’s show in Las Vegas this week.

Reunion with deceased loved ones

Winner in the Virtual and Augmented Reality categories, the Re;memory service looks like it came straight out of an episode of Black Mirror. We will help you fulfill your wish to meet your family who miss you but are no longer in this world. Their solution uses artificial intelligence to create virtual humans to help bereaved families maintain a bond with the deceased.

Several haptic gloves and vests as well as multiple headsets are recognized in this category. This is the case with Skinetic, a vest designed to experience a range of sensations in virtual reality. For example, a branch hitting your chest as you move through the jungle, a curtain of water falling on your shoulder as you pass under a waterfall, and even breathing. of monsters creeping up behind you.

LOral’s Casey Barbarino and Maya Kelley pose at CES with lipstick applicators and eyebrow makeup applicators.

Several devices for the visually impaired were accepted in the accessibility category. These include Ashirase for Seeing Eye shoes. The device is a wearable navigation system with motion sensors that attach to the shoe and provide navigation instructions through vibrations. Also recognized was the dot pad, a device that displays images, graphics, and charts in a tactile manner. We also received an award for a toilet lift that allows people with little physical strength or exercise to stand up independently.

Another device CTA highlights, the HAPTA, is a makeup applicator for people with limited fine motor skills, such as those with Parkinson’s disease or cerebral palsy. The goal is to be able to apply lipstick and mascara, explains L’Oréal’s Casey Barbarino. A system that distinguishes unwanted tremors from intended movements. It’s still a prototype, but the company hopes to launch it later this year.

regain one’s voice

Users who are about to lose the ability to speak will be able to artificially recreate their voices, allowing them to maintain an important part of their identity, says Acapella, one of the winners in the Digital Health category. The group will explain. The global market for voice technology is growing 17.2 percent annually, according to CTA, citing data from Meticulous Research analysts. By 2025, that amount is expected to reach $26.8 billion.

Many other devices are also recognized in this category. Among them are a sensor that detects abnormal lung sounds, a leadless pacemaker, a test for diagnosing monkeypox in the lab, a smart bassinet that monitors a baby’s breathing rate and detects crying, a foot his scanners, etc. Minimize shoe returns and his ECG device the size of a credit card.

OneThird founder Marco Snikkers demonstrates a fruit scanning device at CESI. R. fruit scanner

A fruit and vegetable scanner aimed at rapidly predicting the shelf life of fresh produce such as strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, avocados and mangoes won in the Food & Ag Tech category. Developed by OneThird, this tool uses artificial intelligence to do the assessment. We aim to reduce food waste by up to 25% and labor costs by up to 50%.

According to OneThird founder Marco Snikkers, these devices are currently only used by producers and distributors. However, the company plans to introduce machines that analyze the condition of avocados in some of its Dutch stores this year.

virtual fireplace

Graphene Radiator is a virtual fireplace that generates heat from graphene. The winning device in the consumer electronics category can efficiently generate heat in less space and with 30% less energy. Other winners in this category include a device that analyzes a user’s health data to provide personalized nutrition services, a device that creates on-the-spot skincare cosmetics to treat skin problems, and a device that analyzes sleep patterns. and mattresses that help maintain optimal body temperature.

