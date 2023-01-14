CES Tech Fair: From bathroom checks to scanners that reduce food waste





The Netherlands is one of the world’s most influential tech trade fairs, and as a result, has been very well attended to CES, where tech companies showcase their most innovative products and demonstrate their latest prototypes. Last week, 40 Dutch startups and 30 scale-ups visited the US to showcase their technology, services or products. We have selected five innovative products and services that caught our attention.

Reasons for writing about this topic:

The latest innovations and technologies are showcased at the world’s largest and most influential technology trade fair. what stood out

1. Withings U-Scan

Everyone knows wrist-worn fitness trackers. Among other things, it shows the increase in heart rate, the number of steps taken and the number of calories burned. What they don’t know is if you’re eating enough vegetables and drinking enough water, and the Withings U-Scan can do just that.

Rather than being worn on the wrist, the tracker is embedded inside a toilet bowl and resembles mostly a medium-sized stone. It uses a type of cartridge that measures specific values ​​based on urine. U-Scan initially comes with he two types of cartridges. One for general health values ​​such as pH levels and ketones, and another for monitoring hormone levels. This allows women to track their monthly cycle. More cartridges are set to follow later.

U-Scan will be available on the European market later this year at a price of around €550. On top of that, customers are required to purchase a monthly subscription for each cartridge.

2. Cdl

Crdl (pronounced cradle) is a Dutch homegrown innovation. This smooth wooden egg-shaped product is a health appliance that “connects people with sound and touch.” Developed to help people with dementia, autism, intellectual disabilities, and visual impairments communicate with their loved ones.

As soon as two people place their hands on either side of the device and touch each other, the CRDL makes a sound. Touches are recorded by a conductive sensor built into the design similar to a speaker. These sounds can bring patients back to specific memories. Each touch produces a different sound. 15 sound themes come standard, but you can also add custom sounds.

Crdl is used by several Dutch medical institutions and has won a CES Innovation Award.

3. “The world’s largest photonic quantum processor is from Twente”

Quix Quantum, a spin-off from the University of Twente in the Netherlands, is developing the world’s largest photon quantum processor. This processor is almost twice as good as the current processor. This start-up can use this formidable computing power to help address key societal challenges in the areas of climate change, data security and drug development. Last fall, the company secured his €14 million investment. German Aerospace Center acquires Europe’s first quantum computer.

Quantum photonic processors can be used to manipulate light and perform computations. These kinds of processors form the heart of photon quantum computers (quantum computers that use particles of light as basic information-carrying units). Quix represented the Dutch photonic chip industry together with MantiSpectra, Scantinel Photonics and PhotonDelta.

4. Bosch automatic braking for e-bikes

There is a lot going on when it comes to e-bikes. Especially in urban areas, e-bikes create dangerous situations. Bosch has also realized this and has developed a new generation anti-lock braking system for e-bikes. The new system utilizes a speed sensor in the hydraulic braking system. These sensors measure the rotational speed of the brake discs and determine the braking force required to bring the bike and rider to a safe stop.

Braking is more effective than conventional braking systems, especially in bad weather. Bosch has marketed systems for mountain bikes, urban commuting and freight transport.

Bosch’s new braking system. Image: Bosch 5. OneThird scanner for food waste OneThird

Earlier this year, Innovation Origins wrote about a surveillance system designed by Marco Snikkers. He wants to reduce food waste and has developed a scanner that can use optical detection and his AI technology to determine the ripeness of vegetables.

“For example, we emit infrared light through the fruit, which produces a chemical fingerprint that can be used to ascertain its biological state. By using the data and algorithms from , it will be possible to predict shelf life,” Snikkers told Innovation Origins at the time.

OneThird is in the process of expanding its database so that it can actually deploy the system to 10 different products by the end of 2023.

The extraordinary success of start-ups in Brainport Eindhoven can be directly related to the characteristics and conditions of the region

A study by Strategy Unit uncovered the determining factors behind the extraordinary success rate of startups at Brainport Eindhoven.

