Week in tech: CES 2023 highlights and Apple’s big moves

The new year kicked off in an exciting way for the tech world with CES 2023, January 5-8. CES 2023 showcased the best and weirdest technologies (including gadgets and innovations) that could shape our world in the near future.

If you need a rundown, check out our report on the innovations that stood out at CES, the best laptops on display at the event, and the cutting-edge TVs unveiled in Las Vegas.

CES 2023 Makes Everyone Want More

CES 2023, one of the world’s biggest tech shows, came to an end earlier this week, giving tech enthusiasts a taste of a wide variety of stuff and gadgets. At an event in Las Vegas, USA, BMW debuted a talking car that can change colors. South Korean company iMediSync has showcased a brain-scanning headset that can perform electroencephalograms, and using artificial intelligence, he predicted potential risks of cognitive problems, including Alzheimer’s, within 10 minutes, AFP said. are reporting. The startup even had an infrared device for avocados by OneThird. It scans the fruit and determines with the help of algorithms whether it’s still underripe, overripe, or overripe. Besides resolving the dilemma of when to carve avocados to make bowls of guacamole, are there useful ways to curb food waste?

(File) Released December 1, 2009. This file image is a combination of two images released by the NASA Earth Observatory showing the size and shape of the ozone hole each year in 1979 (left) and 2009. is shown. (AFP)

Earth’s ozone layer is recovering

On January 9, a UN-backed science panel announced that the Earth’s protective ozone layer, which shields humans from the sun’s rays and helps limit global warming, could be phased out of harmful airborne chemicals. said it was due to recover within 40 years. Scientists first identified a hole in the ozone layer in 1985. In 1987, an international agreement was reached to phase out gases containing chlorofluorocarbons that were decomposing ozone in the upper atmosphere. Bloomberg notes that the hole over Antarctica has shrunk in size and depth since 2000, according to a commission report.

Apple to make device screens in-house from 2024

Apple Inc. plans to start using its own custom displays on mobile devices as early as 2024. This is an effort to reduce reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house. The Cupertino-based company aims to initiate this change by replacing the top-of-the-line Apple Watch displays by the end of next year.

