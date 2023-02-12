Google and Microsoft respond to ChatGPT and other small business tech news this week





Here are five tech-related events that happened this week and how they affect your business. did you miss them?

1 – Google shows more of what ChatGPT competitor Bard can do.

The next-level internet search capabilities were showcased in a livestream in Paris on Wednesday.Bard — Google’s response to Microsoft’s OpenAIs ChatGPT — was demonstrated by Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google. Raghavan used the example of buying an electric car to show how Bard can help users narrow down their choices by providing comprehensive information, including the pros and cons of an electric car. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said Bard is being developed using artificial intelligence, but will require vigorous testing. Pichai will also require employees to test the technology, allowing programmers to fix any flaws before the official launch. (Source: CNBC)

Why this is important for your business:

This is real, folks, and you know Google is trembling, ChatGPT is already revolutionizing the search industry. Is this the end of Google’s monopoly? If a small business wants to advertise online, do they really have other options?

2Bing – Yes, Bing – Searching is fun again.

Microsoft is using artificial intelligence to take its search capabilities Bing to the next level, letting web users not only do basic searches, but chat with ChatGPT. The Microsoft executive is thrilled to show off his AI capabilities in Bings. Since its first investment in Open AI in 2019 ($10 billion, according to reports), Microsoft has worked hard to become a viable competitor to Google. Bing is used by a small group of testers, but will become more widely available. Example Quoted – Searching for a vegetarian dinner menu where Bing not only lists the menu items that appear on the left side of the user’s screen, but also creates a list of required groceries for a specific number of people and a groceries list by island. (Source: New York Times)

Why this is important for your business:

Microsoft has been trying to compete with Google in the search business for years. ChatGPT is now leveling the playing field. As mentioned above, this could be a big win for small businesses as it allows Microsoft and others using ChatGPT’s conversational AI to offer alternative online advertising and search options. there is.

3 – Apple expands testing of buy now, pay later service to retail employees.

Apple Pay Later — a service that offers customers the option of paying for purchases in installments — is being tested, according to company employees. Mark Gurman reported that technical issues prevented him from rolling out iOS 16 in the fall of 2022, while the service was announced to its customer base last summer. Bloomberg noted. (Source: Bloomberg)

Why this is important for your business:

If I was running a small BNPL service, this would be very worrying. For small businesses, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apples BNPL became the primary platform for this type of funding. Of course, Google will follow soon, right?

4 – Cyber ​​insurance is a must for small businesses.

Cyber ​​attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Small businesses should likewise be proactive in defending against ransomware. Jason Rebholz, his CISO at Corvus Insurance, says security professionals need to respond to the growing problem of ransomware attacks in the most effective way possible. (Source: Information Security)

Why this is important for your business:

According to an Info Security article, these security threats are escalating, yet only a quarter of small businesses say they have cyber insurance, according to a CNBC survey conducted in 2021. One of the solutions currently on the market is Guardz. Guardz is a company that provides services to protect small businesses from cyber threats. The company’s CEO, Dor Eisner, believes cyber insurance will become the industry standard in the next decade.

5 Shipt Announces Accelerator Program to Boost Growth of Local Small Businesses in Five Cities

Shipt demonstrates community-focused initiatives through LadderUp, a program designed to help employees compete and succeed in the marketplace. With a particular focus on LBGTQ+ and people of color, by helping these demographics increase their presence and build their capacity to create healthier, more resilient and equitable communities. , the company said, spending time and effort. (Source: Cision PR Newswire)

Why this is important for your business:

LadderUp’s goal is to equip small business owners with the knowledge and insight to compete in today’s environment. Shopify announced a partnership with Shipt. The application is currently published in 5 cities. Birmingham, Alabama. Detroit; Houston; and Washington, DC

