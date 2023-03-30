Med-Tech Innovation Awards finalists announced





The finalists for the 2023 Med-Tech Innovation Awards have been announced, with a total of 29 finalists shortlisted across five categories.

The awards follow the first day of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo in Birmingham and will take place alongside the Medilink UK National Healthcare Business Awards at the National Conference Center on 7 June.

The final category is 3D printing, connected health, design, innovative materials and sustainability.

The evening will be hosted by JJ Chalmers, a charismatic presenter, speaker and Invictus Games medalist.

Finalists for the Med-Tech Innovation Award are:

3D printing

Boston Micro Fabrication/ImcoMet MedTech Microneedle-Duo Technology

IMcoMET has developed a technology based on microfluidics and microneedles. This allows the tumor microenvironment and all its components to be physically removed and replaced with healthy tissue.

Bond3D PEEK Spinal Cage

Bond3D helps medical device companies print PEEK spine cages. The company has matured the technology to print high-strength PEEK parts with properties comparable to injection molded or machined components.

MedScan3D Patient-Specific TAVR Flow Model

The TAVR flow model was used to simulate coronary access and PCI after chimney stent placement during valve implantation in a surgical bioprosthesis.

3D MicroPrint Print-as-one Medical Micro Gripper

It constitutes the medical gripper and tweezers concept and is based on a special print-as-one design combined with high-precision microlaser sintering printing to produce a fully functional metal gripper in a single manufacturing step. doing.

Connected health

BrainTrip Dementia Index (BrainTrip)

An electroencephalogram-based biomarker that can be used to detect early stages of dementia and measure its progression. Its non-invasive test can provide results within 15 minutes with 94% accuracy.

Flex Smart Syringe 2.0 (Flex)

The Flex Smart Syringe 2.0 is a reference platform that improves treatment adherence monitoring and reduces time to market. Thanks to Piston’s built-in digital capabilities and the ability to transfer data to the cloud via Bluetooth Low Energy, you can monitor your regular drug administration without compromising your privacy and cybersecurity.

Hemolens Diagnostics Non-Invasive Cardiac Diagnostics

Hemolens has developed a non-invasive diagnostic tool that helps standardize care and avoid unnecessary procedures. Its diagnostic platform, Cardiolens FFR-CT Pro, generates an interactive virtual map of her FFR values ​​of the coronary artery network.

Smart Fiducial Marker Implants Boston Scientific

A small, implantable radiation sensor used to mark the location of radiotherapy to help effectively treat prostate cancer.

CIONIC Neural Sleeve CIONIC

Bionic clothing that combines sensing, analytics and augmentation into wearable clothing. Designed to improve mobility for people with foot drop and lower extremity weakness due to multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other conditions.

Essential Parent App Essential Parent Company

An app that delivers a timeline of evidence-based health and mental health content, selected by hospitals and local governments, to expectant and new parents of diverse backgrounds.

Totam Surgical Training System Inovus Medical

A platform accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons England, focused on providing a connected surgical training ecosystem via the company’s portfolio of high-fidelity surgical simulators.

viO Digital Health Platform viO HealthTech

With a range of ultra-high-resolution sensors, information-rich medical device apps, and clinician remote monitoring portals already on the market, the viO platform is helping women to monitor fertility, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), miscarriage risk, and other major health risks. It is designed to help you manage problems. Pregnancy risk, endometriosis, menopause.

design

ApneaScan DC1 Screening System Bluefrog Design & Apnea Tech

Apne-Scan DC1 is a stepping stone to the development of a new, low-cost platform technology that directly monitors the respiratory pathway, identifies apnea and hypopnea (shallow breathing), and transforms obstructive and central sleep apnea screening and diagnosis. centered.

AstraZeneca Training Coach AstraZeneca UK & Team Consulting

This is a trainer device developed so that you can safely practice self-injection with a self-injector. It is designed to accurately simulate the mechanics of actuating it, to the pressure applied by pressing the device against the user’s skin, using a real injection.

Carevix Suction Cervical Stabilizer ASPIVIX

Carevix is ​​a cervical stabilizer device that uses delicate suction technology to immobilize the cervix, always keeping patient comfort in mind and without compromising performance.

FALKO Medical Media Vision Tecnomed Italy

FALKO is a dentist helmet mounted HMD with a flip-up system researched and designed by TecnomedItalia for medical use. FALKO manages and displays video information from any medical imaging device.

FlexiOh Fixation Technology JC OrthoHeal Pvt

OrthoHeal is a lightweight, washable orthopedic cast that provides a close fit, cost-effectiveness, and quick application.

Low cost gasless laparoscopic device PD-M International

We have collaborated with the University of Leeds, Maulana Azad Medical College Delhi, medical device company XLO and PD-M International to develop a laparoscopic device for Low and Middle Income Countries (LMIC).

OCH2B & AntLinx Endoscopic Imaging Omnivision

AntLinx is a new medical interface that uses complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology embedded in the tip of the endoscope, allowing the camera to enter the body through minimal incisions.

RONIA Prenatal Platform PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer’s RONIA platform (research use only, in development for CE-IVD) aims to be an innovative point-of-care solution for pre-eclampsia and other conditions leading to adverse outcomes during pregnancy. Provides lab-quality results outside the traditional medical environment.

material innovation

Fall-safe applied hip impact protection

Designed with an adhesive film that can be worn 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we are testing a hip protector that uses fall detection sensor technology to protect you from falls.

Medical housing with Tritan OGM Medical

OGM has engaged Eastman, a global specialty materials company, and Roper FinishingSolutions, a specialist coatings company, to collaborate on the development of materials for a project to develop housings for electric devices using the latest semiconductor technology. tied up.

Microbarb Array Isometric Micromolding

The Micro Barb Array was developed to provide surgeons, military personnel, and the general public with an easier, less invasive method for safely closing wounds. The final product is a sterile, breathable, hypoallergenic adhesive bandage that temporarily holds the edges of the skin to support the skin and aid wound healing.

Omni-Wave: Biosignal Adhesive Tape FLEXcon

FLEXcons OMNI-WAVE is a disruptive technology that brings cost savings to medical electrode and wearable device manufacturers while providing a better patient experience. to hydrogel.

Thermoplastic elastomer Kraiburg TPE for BFS technology

Kraiburg has developed a new TPE that combines the properties of flexible polyethylene and 121C steam sterilizable polypropylene. It is suitable for pharmaceutical manufacturing and can open new avenues for product design.

sustainability

Net Zero Compact Airway Medical Suction Unit Airway Medical

Compact airway medical suction unit – CAMSU offers a net zero low cost portable airway suction device. Made from plant-based biopolymers that do not require electricity.

SID Solutions Sustainable Anesthesia SageTech Medical + Hymid Multi-Shot

SageTech Medical developed the SID solution. A circular economy solution for collecting, recovering and recycling environmentally hazardous waste volatile anesthetic gases.

Sustainable Medical Packaging CliniMed

CliniMed has brought to market an all-silicone sheath that stands out for its packaging and offers benefits to the NHS, clinicians, caregivers and patients while being far more environmentally friendly.

True Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes Residual Barrier Technology

Residual Barrier Technology is a 100% biodegradable disinfectant for the healthcare sector aimed at minimizing the environmental damage caused by microplastics and chemicals released into the healthcare and general environment. Developed wipes.

