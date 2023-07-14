Google class action lawsuit claims tech giant stole ‘hundreds of millions’ of data in pursuit of AI profits





(Photo Credit: Lets Design Studio/Shutterstock) Google Class Action Summary: Who: Plaintiffs, identified only by their initials JL, CB, KS, PM, NG, RF, JD, GR, have sued Alphabet Inc., Google Deepmind. filed a class action lawsuit against it. and Google LLC. Why: According to the Google AI lawsuit, Google collected information on the Internet without permission or copyright to train its artificial intelligence product, Bard. Location: Google’s class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in California.

A group of eight individuals, identified only by their initials, have filed a class action lawsuit against Alphabet, Google Deepmind and Google LLC over data used to train Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) products, including Bard.

Google allegedly spent years collecting data without permission from every corner of the internet and using that data to train an AI to develop human-like responses.

As part of its personal data theft, Google has illegally accessed restricted, subscription-based websites to obtain millions of content without permission, including at least 200 million copies that are expressly protected by copyright. material has been infringed. This includes property previously stolen from websites known for pirated collections of books. and other creative works, says the Google class action lawsuit. If a large amount of personal and copyrighted information belonging to a real person is stolen, communicated to its own community for a specific purpose, and not targeted to a specific audience, Google, including Bard, Many of his AI products would not have existed.

Class participants are asking Google to stop manufacturing AI products until a just compensation and damages award for the use of the data and an award of attorneys’ fees are made.

Google data collection used for AI products endangers the world, lawsuit alleges

Google’s class action lawsuit alleges that copyrighted personal information was not put on the internet to benefit Google while endangering the world with untested and volatile AI products. I’m here.

The lawsuit alleges that Google could have purchased the data rather than just grabbing it.

Google has faced numerous legal challenges in the past.

In 2022, the company agreed to a $23 million settlement to settle claims that it shared search information with third-party websites and companies without users’ consent. The proposed settlement is now open and accepting claims.

Do you think Google took your personal information to train its AI? Let us know in the comments.

Plaintiffs are represented by Ryan J. Clarkson, Yana Hart, Tiara Avaness, Valter Malkhasyan, Tracey Cowan and Timothy Giordano of Clarkson Law Firm PC.

The Google AI class action lawsuit is by JL et al. v. Alphabet Inc. et al., Case No. 3:23-cv-3440, United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

