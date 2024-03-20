Google Health develops GenAIModel for Fitbit, clinicians





Google Health announced some of the latest advances it has made in the healthcare industry through the use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) models.

Last year, the company introduced Med-PaLM 2, a large-scale language model (LLM) specifically fine-tuned for healthcare, Yossi Matias, Google's vice president of engineering and research, said on Tuesday (March I mentioned this in a blog post on the 19th. The model has since been made available to customers and partner organizations around the world to streamline nurse handoffs and support clinician documentation.

Building on the success of Med-PaLM 2, Google Health introduced MedLM in late 2023. According to the post, it's a family of foundational models for healthcare that offers broader availability through Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform.

Google Health's healthcare model incorporates new modalities such as radiology images, test results, genomics data, and environmental context, the post said. His one such model, MedLM for Chest X-rays, has the potential to revolutionize radiology workflows by assisting in the classification of chest X-rays. This technology is currently available to trusted testers in his Google Cloud preview.

According to the post, Google Health is also investing in research to fine-tune its models for the medical field. Approximately 30% of the world's data is generated by the healthcare industry, so there is a wealth of information to exploit. However, relevant information is often buried deep in medical records.

To address this issue, Google Health is researching how a version of the Gemini model fine-tuned for the medical field can unlock advanced inference capabilities and handle multiple modalities, according to the post. The research has already achieved state-of-the-art performance on benchmarks such as United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) style questions and his MedVidQA video dataset.

In collaboration with Google Research and Fitbit, Google Health is developing the Personal Health Large Language Model, the post says. This model is intended to enhance the personalized health and wellness features of the Fitbit mobile app, providing individuals with customized coaching and recommendations based on their health and fitness goals.

According to the post, generative AI is already proving to be an assistive tool for clinicians, assisting with administrative tasks such as documentation. Google Health is expanding this work by working with partners to explore additional possibilities. One notable development is the introduction of his AMIE (Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer), a research AI system optimized for diagnostic reasoning and clinical conversation.

PYMNTS Intelligence finds that GenAI will play a key role in transforming the healthcare industry. According to Generative AI Can Elevate Health and Revolutionize Healthcare, a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID, potential applications for this technology include improving drug discovery, diagnostics, and patient care.

