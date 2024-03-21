Expand the limits of innovation with Azure data





Over the past year, we've had a front row seat to how quickly the introduction of new technology can transform business in nearly every industry. The introduction of generative AI is more than just a platform shift; it's transforming the way we do everything and reshaping what's possible in business and daily life. It remains to be seen how AI will continue to impact the way we work, but at Microsoft we are growing with you and expanding our horizons of possibility with intelligent, limitless and trusted solutions. We recognize that we need a platform that can. Touch every corner of your data assets. We're committed to helping developers and data professionals at any scale build and access what they need, and Azure provides flexible options to help them do this. Masu.

This week, we're proud to return to the SQLBits community with our partner AMD to share the latest innovations from the ground to the cloud and beyond. From SQL Server and Azure SQL to powerful solutions like Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Copilot, these product enhancements are designed to make it easier to migrate, modernize, and develop applications, and empower you to: It has been.

Improved performance with next generation Azure SQL Managed Instance

What sets the SQL Server family apart from other production databases is that they are all built on the same SQL engine. So whether you're running at the edge or in the cloud, the power to unlock the potential of data and AI is always there. We are announcing the public preview of Azure SQL Managed Instance next-generation GP, ​​which is even more powerful and performs better. Accelerate your migration and efficiently manage your unique workload demands. Increase productivity with superior performance and adaptive compute and storage choices. Participate in previews to maximize efficiency.

Customers can now check status using Azure SQL Managed Instance. Our free offer provides:

General purpose instance with up to 100 databases 720 vCore hours of compute per month 64 GB of storage Azure SQL managed instance

Increase productivity with superior performance and more

AI-powered Azure SQL Database experience with Copilot

Azure SQL Database features are currently available in limited public preview. Copilot for Azure SQL Database provides a set of AI-powered experiences built to streamline the design, operations, and optimization of Azure SQL Database-driven applications and improve productivity in the Azure portal. This new feature introduces two new Azure portal experiences:

Natural language to SQL: This experience within the Azure portal query editor for Azure SQL Database converts natural language queries to SQL, making database interaction more intuitive. Microsoft Copilot for Azure integration: This experience adds Azure SQL Database skills to Copilot for Azure, allowing customers to self-guide and manage their databases and solve problems on their own.

Sign up for preview access.

Simplify your migration to Azure with SQL Server enabled in Azure Arc

Earlier this month, we showed you how to streamline your migration to Azure SQL using SQL Server enabled in Azure Arc. Migration Assessment takes some of the complexity out of cloud migration by allowing you to better assess your SQL Server's readiness for Azure SQL. Through the Azure Arc agent, customers can receive support for:

Streamline discovery and migration readiness assessment. Assess and measure the readiness of your SQL Server instances and databases. Get the best recommendations.

Learn about this assessment, “SQL Server enabled by Azure Arc now helps you choose the best Azure SQL target.”

Deliver better value and powerful AI with flexible servers in Azure Database for PostgreSQL

In November 2023, we announced the preview of new Azure AI extensions. This enables you to integrate Azure AI services with operational data from Azure Database for PostgreSQL. Now, I shared that Azure Database for PostgreSQL's Flexible Server now integrates directly with Azure OpenAI Service. Learn how to use Azure AI with Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

We are pleased to have AMD partners join us as co-sponsors of SQLBits to showcase how our best-in-class technology partnership helps customers achieve business outcomes for both SQL Server and PostgreSQL workloads. thought. A recently commissioned Principled Technologies report found that customers who migrated to Azure Databases for PostgreSQL flexible servers powered by AMD EPYC processors experienced significant improvements in online transaction processing (OLTP) performance compared to single servers. found that the number of new orders per minute increased by 4.71 times. Customers also achieved better value for their dollar, with 3.88x better performance per dollar. Read the full report.

We look forward to connecting with you directly next week.

Asad Khan

Vice President of SQL Products and Services

Asad Khan is Vice President of SQL Products and Services. He leads engineering and product management for SQL Server and all Azure SQL.

See more articles by this author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/sql-server/blog/2024/03/21/expand-the-limits-of-innovation-with-azure-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos