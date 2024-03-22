Greensphere Capital raises $66.3 million for Gaia Sciences Innovation Fund





This week, specialist investment advisor Greensphere Capital announced it has raised $66.3 million in conditional funding for the Gaia Science Innovation Fund.

Gaia Sciences Innovation brings together a world-leading group of UK biological and environmental science research institutions.

These organizations include Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, ZSL, University of York, British Center for Ecology and Hydrology, Anglia Innovation Partnership (partners include Earlham Institute, John Innes Centre, Norfolk University and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Quadrum Institute, Sainsbury Research Institute, University of East Anglia.

The funding will go towards investing in start-ups, spin-outs and scale-ups working with these institutions to deliver products and services that help tackle biodiversity loss and climate change.

The company will be based across the UK, with a particular focus on regional research hubs such as York and Norwich.

The financing was led by a commitment of up to $50 million on a match funding basis from the UK Infrastructure Bank and a $15 million investment from Franks Mars, director of Mars. He became the Chairman of Gaia Science Innovation's Advisory Board.

The funding will be invested in creating and scaling up businesses that leverage the innovation and intellectual property of the UK's world-renowned biological and environmental science institutions, and will help build the UK's best efforts to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. Help unlock the commercial potential of advanced research.

Divya Seshamani, Managing Partner at Greensphere Capital, said:

We would like to thank the investors who have supported the Gaia Sciences Innovation Fund, which our team at Greensphere has worked hard to get to here since the announcement of the fund's launch in November 2023. I am very happy with your talent.

As always, our main objective is to create value for our investors and partner institutions.

We are proud to work with some of the most knowledgeable investors in the market, including the UK Infrastructure Bank and the Mars family, who share our values ​​of people, planet and profit. We are also humbled to have a leader in science-driven bioscience and agtech investing who shares our values ​​like Frank Mars join us as chair of our advisory board.

John Flint, CEO of UK Infrastructure Bank, said:

Natural capital has the potential to play a key role on the path to net zero, but if we are to deliver on that promise in the UK we need to scale up investment in this sector.

This deal will come in handy. Our matching funding will support the commercialization of science, data and technology essential to natural capital projects. This will instill investor confidence and create opportunities for investment in natural capital, while also fostering skills and innovation in the nascent green sector.

Frank Maas, Chairman of Gaia Sciences Innovation's Limited Partner Advisory Board, said:

With more than 15 years of business experience in both bioscience and agricultural technology, including as an investor, I am often asked for unique opinions.

chance. Individual ideas are relatively simple. In my experience, you need to collaborate with others to make anything happen.

Innovation, that's the hard part. The Greensphere team, the Gaia Sciences Innovation organization, and the Gaia Sciences Innovation Foundation are delivering exactly the kind of collaborative solutions the world needs, combining bioscience innovation and systems thinking to create a healthy planet and a prosperous planet. We are ensuring that we leave an economic legacy for future generations.

Lead image: Karsten Wrt.

