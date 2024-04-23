Vanessa Hartley appointed as new head of Google Ireland





The appointment comes after Adair Fox Martins became CEO and president of Equinix, a Nasdaq-listed 66 billion data center company.

Mr. Hartley replaces Adair Fox Martin, who recently left to become CEO and president of Equinix, a Nasdaq-listed 66 billion data center company.

Hartley, who served on Google Ireland's board for 10 years, has been vice president and EMEA sales team leader since 2022, following a typical EMEA-focused role within the tech giant's global business organization and strategy team. I am employed.

Google employs more than 5,000 people in its offices and data centers in Dublin.

The news comes after Ruth Porat, Google's global chief financial officer, said in a memo that Dublin would be designated as Google's expansion hub as part of a reorganization of its global finance team. According to the memo, Ireland will be one of the few growth hubs where jobs will be relocated, along with India and Mexico, as social media platforms reshape their operations to support AI.

Prior to joining Google, he was Commercial Director at GloHealth and Group Marketing Director at Aviva Ireland.

Google EMEA President Matt Brittin says Vanessa will be the new head of Google Ireland, overseeing a vibrant campus of more than 5,000 Googlers, two data centers, and growing investments. He said he was very happy to become a member. Her experience will be invaluable as we help Ireland's people, communities and businesses succeed and get the most out of Al.

Last year, Google cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide, including at least 200 in Ireland.

Job cuts are most widespread in engineering and hardware departments, with sales jobs also being affected.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, said more job cuts are expected this year as the tech giant adapts to the industry's repositioning around artificial intelligence.

Porat said in the memo that the tech sector is in the midst of an incredible platform shift under Al.

This means that as a company, we have the opportunity to make products more useful to billions of users and provide faster solutions to our customers, while at the same time aligning where and how we work with our highest-level goals. It also means having to make tough decisions as a group. Priority areas.

