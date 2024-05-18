Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg and other tech giants stand in the way of the common good





Written by Loretta Napoleoni

Technology can benefit us all if tech companies allow it

When high technology and high finance come together, the world will never be the same.

There is no better lesson on inequality today than the extraordinary rise of tech giants who have used technology to amass unimaginable wealth and power, but have prevented it from benefiting the common good. Is there?

Consider a small number of people at the helm of the “Magnificent Seven” companies in high-tech companies. Take Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, for example. In 2018, Tesla's board “gifted” him $55.8 billion in stock options. When a Delaware court overturned that decision earlier this year, an irate Musk promised a Tesla shareholder vote to move the company from Delaware to Texas, where Tesla is already based.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms (META), is not very capricious, but he is arrogantly aware of transcending rules and regulations, and he has always been proud of his company's products, especially social media. has apologized to parents for the harm it may cause to teenagers. This expression of contrition was made during a recent U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. There, Meta and four of his other tech companies – Discord, Snap, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) – were slammed for the dangerous effects their products had on his teenage users. But the stock market rewarded Meta shareholders as the company released an impressive quarterly earnings report just days after Mr. Zuckerberg's grave charges and the Senate committee's evidence.

Over the past 15 years, the extraordinary achievements of Big Tech companies have been mistakenly attributed to the superhuman “genius” of their creators. Examples include Tesla and SpaceX's Mr. Musk, Meta's Mr. Zuckerberg, and Amazon.com (AMZN)'s Jeff Bezos. . It’s not just market herd mentality that exacerbates this illusion, but so do employees and boards of directors.

Far from being modern-day gods, these tech giants are modern-day robber barons who have stolen what is ours: innovation, while posing as our saviors. A monumental theft carried out thanks to exceptional circumstances. The timing was perfect for investors who were deeply scarred by the 2008 financial crisis and were looking for higher returns in a new era of near-zero interest rates.

The financial sector had enough capital to pursue new high-profit ventures with the 2008 U.S. government bailout, and a small number of high-tech startups provided investment opportunities. And the field of technological innovation was broad enough that investors could choose where to put their money, from machine learning and artificial intelligence to device miniaturization, cryptocurrencies to self-driving cars.

After the 2008 crash, seed money in the technology industry was the least affected of early-stage funding rounds across all sectors, according to data from Crunchbase, a business information platform for private and public companies. has been confirmed. While other industries saw investment dry up due to the financial crisis, the technology industry has seen year-over-year increases in seed dollars since then.

When high technology and high finance come together, the world will never be the same. For several years starting in late 2008, the technology business cycle ran in the opposite direction of the financial cycle and the broader economy, and high-tech stock valuations rose to the top in the United States. He drove up the stock market index and led an incredible recovery in the stock market. By 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple (AAPL), Meta, Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon, and Microsoft (MSFT) were among the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 SPX index.

At the core of the technology sector's activities is data mining: collecting our thoughts.

The domination of high-tech companies at the top of the business food chain has happened so quickly that the law has lagged dangerously behind. In the absence of proper regulation, especially regarding competition policy, and thanks to the transfer of professional talent from Wall Street, the Magnificent Seven formed the high-tech sector into their own global oligopoly. Flush with cash, they offered astronomical rewards for each new innovation and bought out all competitors who rejected their high offers, driving them out of the market. This strategy turned out to be very beneficial.

Far from making the world a better place, technological innovations have enabled the sale of the modern equivalent of the town square, a public space for news and community. Ironically, the core of what the tech industry does is data mining, or collecting our thoughts. This data gives its owners incredible leverage. That means giving them the ability to tamper with democratic elections, spread fake news, harm vulnerable teens, and widen inequality.

Modern day robber barons hiding behind masks of genius and modern gods are stealing not only our innovations but also our souls.

Loretta Napoleoni is an economist and author of Technocapitalism: The Rise of the New Robber Barons and the Fight for the Common Good. (Seven Stories Press, 2024)

Also read: We are all paying a high price for giving corporations free reign

Read more: Tesla shareholders shouldn't be fooled again by Elon Musk's pay package

-Loretta Napoleoni

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

05/17/24 0715ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240517217/musk-bezos-zuckerberg-and-other-tech-titans-stand-in-the-way-of-the-common-good The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos