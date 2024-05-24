Google invests $350 million in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart





Google has invested around $350 million in Flipkart, becoming the latest high-profile company to back the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce startup.

The Bengaluru-based startup said in a brief statement on Friday that the Android maker will also provide cloud services to Flipkart as part of the deal. The Google investment is part of a roughly $1 billion funding round that Flipkart is looking to launch in 2023. The round was led by Walmart, which invested $600 million late last year. (Microsoft is also an investor in Flipkart.)

Valued at $36 billion with the new investment, Flipkart leads India's e-commerce market, serving hundreds of millions of consumers in India's smaller cities and towns. The startup, which also owns fashion e-commerce startup Myntra, controls about 48% of India's e-commerce market, according to Bernstein.

Flipkart competes with Reliance Retail, Amazon, SoftBank-backed Meesho and a growing number of quick-commerce apps. Reliance Retail, run by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, runs India's largest retail chain and is increasingly focusing on building an e-commerce business. Reliance Retail was valued at $100 billion last year after about $2 billion in investments from QIA, ADIA and KKR.

According to Bernstein, India's e-commerce market is expected to reach a value of $133 billion by next year.

“Indian e-commerce is seeing the emergence of challengers in the quick commerce, social commerce and vertical commerce categories. Amazon and Flipkart continue to lead, driven by their strengths in mobile, consumer electronics and home appliances. However, unlike the large horizontal winners in the global e-commerce market, India is likely to see category winners emerge as they scale, such as Blinkit (quick commerce), Meesho (tier 2+ market) and Nykaa (vertical commerce),” Bernstein analysts wrote in a recent note.

Google, which serves more than 500 million people in India, sees the South Asian nation as a key overseas market. The company announced plans to invest $10 billion in Indian companies in 2020. (It has since invested $4.5 billion in telecommunications operator Jio Platforms and another $1 billion in Airtel.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/24/google-invests-350-million-in-indias-flipkart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos