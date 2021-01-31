AirPods Pro and Jabra Elite 75t: After a few months of testing, this is my idea





TheAirPods Proare is a great wireless earphone with effective noise canceling, much like over-ear headphones. (Speaking of over-ear headphones, Apple recently released AirPods Max, and they’re great.) They work seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices. However, other options such as the Galaxy Buds Live and Amazon Echo BudsandJabra Elite 75t are priced lower than the AirPods offer. I’ve used both AirPods Pro and Elite 75t for months to make a complete comparison of sound quality, battery life, comfort, and connectivity. This is what I found.

Angela Lang / CNET

AirPods Pro is a shop for everything when it comes to wireless earphones. Excellent active noise canceling, excellent call quality, excellent sound. It’s not as bassy as other Bluetooth buds, but it has advantages such as a transparent mode that allows you to hear the outside world while wearing it, and a voice-activated Siri that allows you to read messages with your ears. Read the AirPods Pro review.

Jabra’s wireless earphones have great audio right out of the box and come with an app that lets you fine-tune your sound even further. The battery easily provides about 7 hours of listening time. The bud fits snugly in your ear and blocks a lot of external noise. I recently received an update that provides active noise canceling. Read the Elite 75t Review.

AirPods Pro wins in transparent mode, but you’ll want to hear more of Jabras

Both of these earphones have excellent sound quality. When listening to music, songs of different genres sound more exciting and dynamic, and leaving the default settings gives the Elite 75t a much more punchy bass response than the AirPods Pro. Jabra also has an app (iOS and Android) that provides a simple hearing test called MySound, which allows you to fully personalize your sound profile for your hearing. For finer control, there are also equalizer presets and full EQ.

AirPods Pro has an adaptive EQ that always works behind the scenes to fine-tune the sound according to the shape of your ears, but it doesn’t have a dedicated app or integrated interface to tailor the sound to your liking. If you want, you can use the equalizer of apps like Spotify and Apple Music. Apple supports AirPods Pro spatial audio on iOS 14, so earphones provide a virtual surround sound experience. This is very effective for 5.1 channel, 7.1 channel, or Dolby Atmos audio movies and TV shows.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

AirPods Pro excels in call quality for both callers and recipients. When you make a call, turning on active noise canceling makes you feel like you’re talking quietly, even if there’s a lot of noise around you. The position of the microphone also helps to clearly separate the voices of others. That said, the caller said that the sound of my voice from Jabras was a bit louder than when I made the same call on the AirPods Pro, but I heard background noise. Jabra also has a sidetone feature that allows you to hear more of your voice when you make a call. (So ​​you can avoid screaming!)

Listen to a sample microphone from each of the videos above.

AirPods Pro’s transparent mode (called Hearthrough on the Elite 75t) pipes external sounds to make you more aware of your surroundings. In my experience, Apple’s transparent mode sounds more natural and can be used longer than the Jabras version, which sounds a bit too small.

AirPods Pro has excellent noise canceling

AirPods Pro’s ANC technology is a great way to suppress background sounds, making your music and podcast listening experience very satisfying. At boot time, the Jabra Elite 75t didn’t have an ANC, but thanks to a firmware update, these buds can now get an ANC as well. Not as effective as the AirPods Pro’s ANC, Jabra’s design blocks a fair amount of external noise (even without the ANC) anyway, thanks to the in-ear design and the snug fit of the replaceable tip. ..

Note that the Elite 75t ANC is not as effective as the new Elite 85t with its own ANC chip.

Elite 75t gives a snug and safe fit

The AirPods Pro can be worn comfortably for long periods of time throughout the day, but the smallest eartips in the box are still a bit too big for my little ear canal. The seal is solid, but not as perfect as the Elite 75t. The AirPods Pro also refuses to stay snug in your ears like Jabras when I was exercising, but your experience varies.

Both cases are convenient for storing and charging buds at the same time, but only Apple cases can be charged wirelessly. (Jabra also sells the Elite Active 75t with additional water resistance and a wireless charging case.)

Sarah Tew / CNET Siri fans get the most out of AirPods

The voice-activated “Hey, Siri” feature allows you to call your assistant hands-free. Siri can also read aloud when it receives a text message. This is great if you don’t have access to your phone or need to be hands-free. You’ll need to press the bud button to activate it, but you can use all of the Elite 75t’s voice assistants, including Alexa.

Connection and stability: Advantage AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro seamlessly connects to iOS devices-with few dropouts or connectivity issues.

Jabra was also stable, but I noticed some dropouts when paired with a computer rather than a phone. I enjoy Jabra being able to connect to two devices at once. You will hear a voice prompt in your ear telling you that you are connected to multiple devices.

AirPods Pro integrates seamlessly with your iPhone.

Angela Lang / CNET

The AirPods Pro has a clickable stem that lets you skip back and forth between songs, flick between ANC and transparent mode, and activate Siri. You can easily customize it from the iOS settings menu. The Elite 75t earphones have physical buttons that can also be customized from the SoundPlus app.

Jabra wins with overall battery life

The Elite 75t battery lasts much longer than the AirPods Pro. According to Jabra, you can get up to seven and a half hours of listening time on a single charge. Over the past few months, I’ve spent an average of about 6 hours, 45 minutes of listening time. Turning on ANC shortens battery life. I haven’t run a full ANC battery test on my Jabra earphones yet, but I’ll update it when I get the chance.

Apple promises up to five hours of listening time on AirPods Pro with ANC and transparency mode off, or four and a half hours with ANC active. Turning on ANC on a single charge takes nearly four and a half hours on a regular basis.

Then the case will be served with additional juice. The total listening time for AirPods Pro is 24 hours, and for Elite 75t it is 28 hours.

Is the AirPods Pro or Jabra Elite 75t the best wireless earphones?

It really depends on how you use your earphones. Are you a music lover or a multitasker? For listening to music, I always choose the Jabra Elite 75t. If you want to jump between calls and listen to a little music, choose AirPods Pro.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple AirPods Pro or Jabra Elite 75t?The best wireless earphones

9:51

Jabra Elite 75t

Ideal for sound quality and cost performance

Apple AirPods Pro

Great for noise canceling and Siri

