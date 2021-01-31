O’Toole: Trudeau faces ‘conflict of interest’ if elected next governor-general





TORONTO – Conservative leader Erin OToole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not appoint the next governor-general just because doing so during a minority government could present a potential conflict of interest. In an interview with Evan Solomon on the CTV Questioning Period, OToole suggested that Trudeau should use an arm-length panel to nominate the next governor-general, a move the Conservatives have called for since Julie Payettes’s resignation. . OToole said that, with the possibility of an imminent election, Trudeau should not be personally involved in the decision. In a minority parliament where the prime minister is standing every day that he can go to the governor general, I think he is in a conflict of interest, personally, OToole said. Trudeau said last week that he was re-evaluating the verification process for high-level appointments to see how it could be improved to avoid unprecedented departures in the future, although he was non-committed to what the changes might look like. possible. We are currently looking at processes that can be strengthened as we move forward and will have more to say about this as we make decisions, Trudeau said. As for the possibility of 2021 elections, Trudeau said earlier this month that the Liberals do not want elections now and his preference would be for a federal race to be stopped at least until mass vaccinations are completed, a deadline that the government of his has fixed in September. However, he did not make a full commitment not to cause elections, saying that in a minority government he could depend on the opposition parties. Stephen Harper was the first prime minister to use an arm-length panel to elect the governor-general, which led to the appointment of David Johnston, considered a widely known choice. OToole said Trudeau should use the same approach this time. “I think he owes it to this important institution to do it independently, because it’s important for our constitution, for our parliamentary democracy, for our military,” he said, adding that Trudeau had the wrong “Payette” choice. . This should not be politicized by Mr Trudeau and his OPM to assist him. And it is unfair to the other person who is elected. You know, we can have the first Home Governor or a great Canadian who can do a great job. Do not immerse yourself in this resignation and this politicization of the decision. Julie Payette resigned as governor general last week following reports of a damaging investigation into workplace culture. The report, which was later published but heavily edited, included allegations of shouting, public humiliation and a poisoned environment that caused some employees to leave. Sources have told CTV News that Trudeau asked Payette to resign given the findings of the independent review. In previous months, the prime minister had defended Payette’s fight, saying she was an “excellent” representative for the Queen and he was not thinking of replacing her. With files from CTV Rachel Aiello in Ottawa







