CaptionSaver Pro automatically saves the complete Google Meet transcript for you to take the simplest notes ever





Now that you’re too accustomed to remote video conferencing, some of your colleagues may have noticed some disturbing patterns, such as how to place the camera in a very funky location. Or, if people seem unable to sort out technical issues, discuss with each other when doing so.

If you are experiencing video call fatigue, you are not alone. In fact, almost 40% of people forced to endure video conferencing say they really, really exceed it. Now that it’s no longer novel, it’s easy to zone out in a video conference. That may mean that some important information is lost in the haze of your indifference.

Whether you’re having trouble focusing during a video conference or want to be sure to catch everything that happens, CaptionSaver Pro acts as an auto-notification feature, transcribing everything that was said in the conference. Don’t miss it.

CaptionSaver Pro is a Chrome browser extension that works with Google Meet’s live subtitle transfer feature, so you’ll never overtake you.

With CaptionSaver Pro, you just join a Google Meet meeting as usual. The app automatically turns on the caption option, so the full transcript of the meeting begins to appear on the screen.

As the meeting progresses, Caption Saver saves all the spoken words in a convenient window of the extension. You can highlight important points, note the exact time stamp, and save the entire quote or meeting record of your choice. Just right-click on the Google Drive home in the cloud. You also have the option to download the full text of the meeting as a text document.

Instead of focusing on taking notes during the meeting, you can focus on the scary sweater worn by one of the participants, or the essence of what the meeting participants are actually saying.

With over 200 votes in Product Hunt, you can try Caption Saver Pro now with a lifetime subscription at half the regular price. For a limited time, it sells for only $ 24.99.

Prices are subject to change.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos