



There is already a growing cohort of business innovators driving new developments in technology and science. Today, with the advent of the Münster Institute of Technology (MTU) and a new network of entrepreneurial support and resources, Kelly has become a central player in the Southwestern knowledge economy.

The recently established MTU represents a major advance in R & D centers that provide third-level education to domestic and international students and valuable support companies in the region.

“One of our main strengths here in Kelly is that we have a very strong network. It is important to work together in the public and private sector settings. This joint approach is a pandemic. It was only strengthened at that time, “said Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Officer. The Kelly County Council said.

“Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in enterprises, innovations and remote work hubs throughout the county, which promotes Kelly as a progressive place to do business and educated labor. I think it’s the key to maintaining strength. “

These facilities include Killorglin’s RDI Hub, which opened in January last year as a joint venture between Fexco, MTU, Kerry County Council and Enterprise Ireland.

Other important hubs in the county include Tom Crean Business Center and Agritech Center of Excellence in Trarie. Killarney Technology Innovation Center; Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub; Snare Digital Hub and Carnegie Coworking Space Hub Castleisland. There are also several private and community hubs throughout the county.

Stay connected

“As people move to work from home in the last few months, investments in these hubs have really come to the fore. Our future lies in a modern digital economy with strong connectivity. “Murrel said.

According to Murrell, a network of coworking, innovation and community hubs provides an alternative compelling option for businesses, employees and freelancers to work remotely while staying connected. It also creates landing spaces for FDI companies and potential second site locations.

Meanwhile, Dingle’s creativity and innovation hub has made great strides in supporting businesses on the Dingle Peninsula and promoting sustainable practices.

Hub recently secured EU funding for a pilot project attempting to use sensor technology on a farm in western Kelly with the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Hubs are supported by Enterprise Ireland, Eir, Údarásna Gaeltachta, Kerry County Council, Net Feasa, and Dingle Business Chamber.

Announcing the MTU as a “new dawn” for third-level education in the county, Murrell said the official launch of the university earlier this year would strengthen the local economy and further between industry and academia. He said it would play an important role in facilitating connections.

“The reputed IT trolley is an excellent university that offers a prestigious level of education. Now, with the establishment of MTU, trolley has become a university town and Kelly has become a university county,” she said. It was.

“We have more room to attract inward investment in the county and stimulate indigenous businesses and innovation.”

Kelly manufactures heavy goods such as Killarney’s Liebherr container cranes, Causeway’s Daily Masters, Killorglin’s Astellas, and Killarney’s Tricells.

Since its launch in Listowel in 1972, Kerry Group has grown into a global business that employs 26,000 people in 32 countries.

“Kelly has a vibrant science and technology cluster in the county and is supported by Kelly Cytec.

The cluster includes FDI companies such as JRI America Inc, which have continued to grow in recent months, as well as growing indigenous companies.

Meanwhile, Fexco has paved the way for the county’s growing fintech sector with multinationals like JRI America Inc, home-grown startups like Taxamo and Arvoia, and new entrants including spin-offs.

In the technology sector, the success of established technologies such as PulseLearning and Tweak.com has spawned a new generation of promising technology ventures such as Wazp and Reamda.

Tourism development

Tourism is a major driver of the county’s economic activity, supporting the work of about one in five people.

“We are working closely with Fáilte Ireland on tourism development throughout the county. The common focus of both parties is digital tourism. This is with us and the Kelly tourism industry, our other partner in the field. It’s a very important priority for the federation, “says Murrell.

Green tourism is another priority for the Kelly County Council and its sector partners. Work began in November 2019 on the two Kelly Greenways connecting Trarie and Fenit and Kirmoana and Listowel.

South Kelly, which connects Glenbai and Cahersiveen, is planned for a third 32-kilometer greenway that runs primarily along the Old Southern and Western rail routes.

“The Greenway program we have planned for Kelly is substantial, reflecting the growing demand for recreational facilities that support green tourism, allow people to go outdoors and in nature, and assist hikers and cyclists. “I will,” said Murrell.

“Despite the huge impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector in recent months, many collaborations are underway in the county behind the scenes.

“We are moving hand in hand so much that we can be sure that we are in a good position to resume tourism here when the country begins to reopen and travel resumes in the future. “

“Once the pandemic is over, the importance of global connectivity offered by Kelly, Cork and Shannon airports will once again come to the fore for companies based here: McRoom Bypass and the Roads from Foins to Limerick. The plan is the same. “

“Both play a major role in further strengthening connectivity, while we work with state partner Enterprise Ireland to support indigenous businesses and work with IDAI reland for regional development. We continue to develop a new four-year strategy with a particular focus. “

Cooperation within the county is key to supporting the achievement of Project Ireland 2040 National Strategic Achievement, Regional Economic and Spatial Strategy, and Southwestern Regional Enterprise Plan, both of which are key priorities of the Kelly County Council. He said.

