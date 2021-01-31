Meet the dog so traumatized by his past that he can not trust people – can you give him a fresh start in life?

Meet Phoenix a dog so traumatized by his past that he can not trust people.

The four-year-old is in desperate need of a fresh start in life after being saved from certain death.

Poor Phoenix was trapped in a murder shelter in Romania, living a wild life before the Oakwood Dog Rescue entered.

The rescue center, in Hull, rescued Phoenix along with other dogs living in similar conditions.

They now hope to bring him back to Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Scunthorpe or the surrounding areas.

The phoenix has so far been neglected by potential owners and has become one of the oldest resident rescue centers.

A spokesman for Oakwood Dog Rescue said: “Phoenix is ​​still so scared of people and it has a long way to go before it can think of starting to trust us.

Dogs like this poor boy are not treated well in murder shelters in Romania.

I thank God that we were able to eavesdrop on him and save him from a cruel life followed by certain death.

The mixed breed cannot live with cats or children at this time due to their unpredictability.

It is now unknown if he can live with the other dogs or, with the rescue team saying he is literally too scared to react to much at the moment.

Phoenix, who has spent most of his time in his cage, needs someone who can tell him what you want.

“You can see how scared this poor guy is, but he is quite happy that he will still eat while we are near him.

“Phoenix needs a very special and patient person. He is a dog who has gone through a very traumatic past.

“He will take longer to believe and you can not expect anything from him. He will do everything in his time.”

But he is already making improvements to the rescue shelter and is beginning to realize he is in safe hands.

After spending about two weeks in the shelter, the spokesman added: What a transformation already from the day he arrived hiding and trembling terrified by every noise and movement, feeling so comfortable that he came to eat his lunch next to me.

Phoenix still has a massive journey to continue and we are nowhere able to touch it yet, but small steps like this are such a massive achievement for it.

If you are interested in resetting Phoenix, or any other animals at Oakwood Dog Rescue, please visit their website here.