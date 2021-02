Elementary school, day care will resume on February 8th, Minister confirms

Education Minister Arie Slov confirmed on Sunday that primary and daycare will reopen on February 8th, but middle school and after-school clubs will remain closed.

Mr Slob told reporters after a ministerial meeting on Sunday afternoon that the decision was based on the recommendations of the government’s outbreak control team.

He said the decision to reopen school was responsible. According to Slob, being able to return to school and meet friends is important for children’s social development, but it is also important for parents who have the difficult task of working from home or supervising lessons.

However, he restricted his parents from contact with other parents and warned them “don’t hang around the school gates.”

If a child tests positive for the coronavirus, the entire class must be quarantined and tested, Slob said. Elementary schools will also make more use of high-speed tests.

Few positive tests

A total of 3,714 positive tests were reported to the National Institute for Public Health RIVM 24 hours a day until Sunday morning. This is the lowest total since October 1st.

This number is below the average for the last seven days, further evidence of a declining trend.

Since the outbreak, about 980,000 people have been coronavirus-positive in the Netherlands, with one million milestones expected next week.

Despite the decline in positive tests, Slov said the situation in the Netherlands was very worrisome.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hu Ge de Jongge will hold a press conference on Tuesday night to outline the latest developments and state whether current measures such as the curfew can be lifted any further.

Ministers earlier stated that their priority was to reopen the school.

Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl

The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers for their donations over the last few weeks. Your financial support has helped extend the scope of the coronavirus crisis in the evenings and weekends, keeping you up to date with the latest developments.

DutchNews.nl is free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we cannot provide fair and accurate news and features about everything in the Netherlands. Your contribution makes this possible.

If you haven’t donated yet, but would like to donate, you can donate via Ideal, credit card, or Paypal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos