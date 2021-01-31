6 tips to achieve it without getting crazy





Entrepreneurship part-time is one of the most complex tasks for anyone who wants to gain financial freedom. The main reason is that you need to divide your day into two to perform multiple tasks.

Time is always one of the things we want to extend, but it’s usually the scariest resource, so it’s the most valuable.

An entrepreneurial journey can begin with a great desire to work to achieve what he has always dreamed of, but the lack of organization, stress and family makes him want to throw a towel. It is an influential factor.

It’s very clear that you need time and above all money to start your own business. When you work to achieve your financial freedom, you have to find a source of money that allows you to inject capital.

However, there is no doubt that the situation of working part-time while working part-time has lost my temper many times. calm down! The one who works hard wins. Here are some tips that can help you manage your time.

1. Discover the most productive moments

According to a Workmeter survey, which has been updated annually since 2015, out of the 9 hours or more people normally have to work, only 6 hours and 34 minutes are actually working. That is, they are only the amount of time people are usually really productive, so you should analyze yourself, find out when you feel most inspired, and devote that time to your efforts. is.

Some people are overdriving in the morning. They can easily get up and work at 4am and be energetic and productive until their arrival in the afternoon. On the other hand, some people feel that they are concentrating on the night time.

To better clarify what your biorhythm is, take into account these aspects that the aforementioned studies suggest to know at the time you feel most stimulated:

Morning: A person who wakes up early in the morning without the need for an alarm clock and loses inspiration over time. 3:00 pm is said to be the worst time these people are trying to be productive. Evening: It is difficult to get up early and it is estimated that it will take hours to activate, so the maximum energy capacity is reached after 6 pm. Intermediate: Studies confirm that these make up 60% of the population, and therefore noon is an ideal time to work on their passion.

Once you’ve identified your profile, organize your day to work when you’re most productive.

2. Set smart goals

Marketing uses goals that are defined based on metrics and time periods. If we didn’t do it this way, there would be no way to move forward.

Set SMART type goals. That is, it is concrete, measurable, achievable, realistic, and respects a particular time. SMART’s goal is not to “contact potential customers”, but to “contact 20 potential customers by July 30”.

It is also important to have different planning periods, that is, to set goals each year and divide them into quarters, months and weeks.

For monthly goals, we recommend using MTD (Month to Date). You can use this indicator to find out your daily goals based on your monthly goals. For example, if your goal is to reach 30 prospects a month, and you’re on the 15th, you’re in the middle of the month, so you should already be contacting 15 prospects.

MTD helps you know if your progress for the day will help you reach your goals at the end of the month or if you need to accelerate.

3. Avoid multitasking

Being able to develop multiple tasks at the same time is really valuable. It’s a skill that can hardly be developed. However, for these two serious projects, it’s best to take a break and spend careful time on each.

Define the time. In other words, if your work is from morning to lunch, focus on the tasks of each office, and when you leave, focus solely on entrepreneurship.

Focusing allows you to move forward faster.

4. Delegation

You may be able to do everything yourself at first, but after a while you will be overwhelmed.

Your venture requires you to put your heart into it, and for that you must be in good mental and physical condition, otherwise the project will be further delayed.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to be able to outsource some of your non-expert tasks or tasks that are simple and make no difference in your time.

Maybe you need help with your entire marketing plan? Whatever you need, if you have a budget disposition, delegate the task to an expert to accelerate the project.

5. Learn to organize yourself

As an entrepreneur and dependent, you probably don’t have time to waste, but what if I say you may still have time?

For example, suppose you have a flight at 5 pm, but it is delayed and postponed at 7 pm. In the meantime, you can do something.

Maybe talk to your first client and read about the company you want to hire to move your project forward … that is, there’s a lot you can do in such a lost era.

On the other hand, you can also take advantage of your own organizational methodologies such as GTD. The acronym for GTD is Getting Things Done in English and “make things sappone” in Spanish.

The term and method was coined by North American productivity consultant David Allen. He argues that memory is inefficient and not if something needs to be reminded to be useful.

Unlike other ways of going from top to bottom, that is, first focusing on the macro goals of life and then achieving smaller goals, GTD defines what happens daily, from bottom to top. To do. A day to achieve an organization that can achieve medium- to long-term goals.

So control and perspective are everything to get there.

Controlling the mind is not an easy task, but outsourcing everything in your head is easy. To do this, you need to do the following:

Gather: Count all concerns and tasks and write them down in an email. Process: All concerns and tasks must be performed. Organize: Everything that takes action requires a specific organization. That is, define what is on the next action list or can be removed, which has helped you reach your goal. Rating: After processing and organizing, you need to decide what to do in terms of confirming other things. Implementation: Everything is done after processing, organizing, and reviewing.

Once you have control over everything, you need to realize a new perspective to see if everything you have done is going in the right direction.

Action: Create a list of all things you can do at once. Project: It’s about leaving everything in advance over time. Focus and Responsibility: It tells you everything you are committed to, both yourself and the people around you. Goal: Where to go and how to get there. Vision: What you want to achieve in the long run of your life. Purpose: Ask yourself why you are doing what you are doing and whether it is in line with your values ​​and principles. 6. Focus on entrepreneurship

Patience is an element you need to remember from the moment you decide to embark on a part-time job. Obviously, you can’t split yourself in two to meet all the demands of clerical work and the project.

Therefore, patience is your best ally if you can’t see the results because of time factors when you want to get the results.

Even if outages occur, you need to focus on your goals so that outages occur less frequently in your productivity cycle. As mentioned in the survey, the outage depends on what time you wake up and feel comfortable.

For this reason, you need to forget your cell phone and your email during these most motivated times and check them only when you are resting.

Also, research shows that these breaks should be 20 minutes. One motivation is to remind yourself every day why you do what you do to gain perspective and focus.

It’s not about letting go of things, it’s about taking a deep breath when things lag behind your plans due to situations beyond your control. Patience! Everything happens and everything changes. In less time than you can imagine achieving what you dreamed of.

Business is a path full of trips, falls, and sudden rises, but when you work with passion you can definitely ease many of these burdens.

No matter what happens, if you trust your project, work hard to make your dreams come true. I promise it’s worth it.

Copyright 2021 Entrepreneur.com Inc., All rights reserved

This article was originally posted on entrepreneur.com

