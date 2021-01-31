Price of Sony Xperia Pro in India. Includes 4k OLED display and Dolby Atmos.





Credit: Sony

The Sony Xperia Pro was first launched in the United States on January 26, 2021 and is ready for launch in India.

In terms of specs, the Xperia Pro features a 6.50-inch OLED display, 21: 9 height, and less than 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels. The device runs on Android 10 with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and has an excellent battery of 4,000mAh. Its dimensions are 170mm x 76.2mm x 10.1mm. It weighs about 225g. There are also 3.5mm audio jacks, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, DSEE Ultimate, and stereo.

It comes with 12GB of RAM and has a decent camera on the back of 12 megapixels as the primary camera with f / 1.7 aperture, a second 12 megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture, and f It has a third 12 megapixel camera / 2.2 aperture (12MP + 12MP + 12MP). The camera has an autofocus mode and a sport mode. The front camera comes with 8MP, f / 2.0 with a 1/4 inch Exmor RS sensor. It has 512GB of built-in storage and can take advantage of expandable memory via up to 1TB of microSD card. Sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, compasses, gyroscopes, proximity sensors, and fingerprint sensors on the back. It is water resistant (IP65 / IP68).

Sony Xperia Pro Specifications: General Quick Charge Operating System Android v10 (Q) Sim Slot Dual SIM, GSM + GSM Model Xperia Pro Sim Size SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Network 5G: Supported on Device (Network not rolled) Hmm-in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian band), 3G: Available, 2G: Available Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Graphics Adreno 650 Processor Octa Core (2.84 GHz, Single Core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri Core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad Core, Kryo 585) Architecture 64-bit Ram 12 GB Design Rugged Dustproof Waterproof Yes Water Resistant, IP65, IP68 Color Black Display Display Type OLED Aspect Ratio 21: 9 Bezelless Display Yes Pixel Density 643PPI Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v6 Screen Size 6.5 inch (16.51 cm) Screen Resolution 1644 x 3840 Pixel Touch Screen Yes Capacitive Touch Screen, Multi-touch Storage Internal Memory 512GB Expandable Memory Yes Up to 1TB Camera Camera Setup Single Setting Exposure Compensation, ISO Control Camera Features Auto Flash, Touch-to-Focus Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixel Sensor Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor Auto Focus Yes Shooting Mode Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range Mode (HDR) Resolution 8 MP f / 2.0 Primary Camera (4.0 inch sensor size) Physical Aperture F2.0 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Flash Yes Screen Flash Video Recording 3840 × 2160 @ 24 fpsBATTERY User Replaceable No Type Li-ion Quick Charge Yes High Speed ​​USB Type-C Yes Capacity 4000mAh Network Connection Wifi Yes Wi-Fi 802. 11, a / ac / ax / b / g / n / n 5GHz, MIMO Wifi Function Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth Yes v5.1 USB Connection Large Capacity Storage Device, USB Charging HDMI Yes Micro HDMI (Type D) NFC Yes Networker Port 5G is supported on the device (network is not deployed in India), 4G (supports Indian band), 3G, 2G GPS Yes A-GPS, GLONASS Sim 1 4G band: TD-LTE2600 (band) 38) / 2300 (band 40) / 2500 (band 41) / 2100 (band 34) / 1900 (band 39) / 3500 (band 42) FD-LTE 2100 (band 1) / 1800 (band 3) / 2600 (band) 7) / 900 (Band 8) / 700 (Band 28) / 1900 (Band 2) / 1700 (Band 4) / 850 (Band 5) / 1500 (Band 11) / 700 (Band 13) / 700 (Band 17) / 850 (Band 18) / 850 (Band 19) / 800 (Band 20) / 1500 (Band 21) / 1900 (Band 25) / 850 (Band 26) / 700 (Band 29) 3G Band: UMTS 1900/2100 / 850/900 MHz 2G Band: GSM 1800/1900/850/900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Sim 2 4G Band: TD-LTE 2600 (Band 38) / 2300 (Band 40) / 2500 (Band 41) / 2100 (Band) 34) / 1900 (Band 39) / 3500 (Band 42) FD-LTE 2100 (Band 1) / 1800 (Band 3) / 2600 (Band 7) / 900 (Band 8) / 700 (Band 28) / 1900 (Band) 2) / 1700 (Band 4) / 850 (Band 5) / 1500 (Band 11) / 700 (Band 13) / 700 (Band 17) / 850 (Band 18) / 850 (Band 19) / 800 (Band 20) / 1500 (Band 21) / 1900 (Band 25) / 850 (Band 26) / 700 (Band 29) 3G Band: UMTS 1900/2100/850/900 MHz 2G Band: GSM 1800/1900/850/900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sony Xperia Pro Price:

The price of the Sony Xperia Pro is expected to be Rs 1,80,204, roughly based on the $ 2,499 price tag in the United States.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos