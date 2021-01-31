MLB The Show 21 first appeared on Xbox confirmed by leak





MLB The Show 21 will appear on Xbox in April in parallel with the release of PlayStation, according to a new leak with cover athlete Fernando Tatís Jr.

The long-standing PlayStation-only series MLB Show 21 will be released in February 2021, but the new leak seems to suggest that the game is coming to Xbox consoles for the first time. To be precise, MLB The Show 21 will be the first PlayStation limited edition to be available on non-PlayStation platforms in its 15-year history.

MLB first announced this multi-platform move at the end of 2019, stating that the 2021 title will bring its beloved baseball series to the Xbox, and potentially to the Nintendo Switch. This series has always been developed in-house by Sony San Diego and published by PlayStation, eliminating the opportunity to deploy it on other platforms for over a decade. The production and ownership of Sony titles remains the same in 2021, but the deal to allow Microsoft and Nintendo to get Sony San Diego’s popular baseball simulator is clearly stuck behind the scenes. It was.

A new leak shared by anerdydad on Instagram shows fans seeing the cover of MLB The Show 21 for the first time. The cover features Fernando Tatis Jr., a shortstop from the San Diego Padres. The recently formed PlayStation Studios logo is very prominently affixed to the Xbox cover art, making it the first Xbox game. There is a PlayStation 5 cover, but also note that the Xbox cover art only mentions the Xbox One. Since the launch of the Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft has typically combined both generations of releases into a single box thanks to Smart Delivery, but it’s unclear this time. Another leak that surfaced in Reddit thanks for Blackout 797 confirms the release of Xbox and the cover of Jackie Robinson Edition, as well as the April release date.

Since the Xbox 360 MLB 2K13, the Xbox has significantly lacked AAA quality baseball games. There have been some arcade baseball games over the years, but Xbox baseball fans haven’t been thrown as much as curved balls for a long time. There hasn’t been a multi-platform baseball sim comparable to something like the NBA, Madden, or FIFA for a long time, but it seems that the trend is changing as the console market enters a completely new generation.

It’s pretty unprecedented for console-only games to jump to other platforms, but this isn’t the first time it has happened. Microsoft continues to support Minecraft IP on both PlayStation and Nintendo after the acquisition of Mojang. Ori and the Blind Forest also jumped to Nintendo Switch in 2019, and its sequel was released on the platform in 2020. Finally, in a much stranger move, Master Chief and God of War Kratos finally appeared in Fortnite. In 2020, the PlayStation player played as the Halo icon and the Xbox player played as the God of War’s with a strange crossover. You can now play.

