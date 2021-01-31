Politicians were forced to quarantine in Canberra after the Perth blockade

Western Australian politicians will have to tune in to the first week of the year’s quasi-federal federal parliament quarantined in Canberra after a five-day blockade was declared in parts of the state.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan announced the move Sunday after a hotel quarantine security guard tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first case won in the country in Western Australia in nearly 10 months.

States and territories across the country moved quickly to introduce travel restrictions for arrivals from Perth, Peel and the southwest region, with the Australian capital territory announcing that travelers would be subject to the same five-day quarantine blockade.

With Parliament scheduled to begin sitting on Tuesday, many Western Australian politicians were already on their way to Canberra when the announcement was made.

Quarantined politicians, who include Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds, Australian Home Minister Ken Wyatt and Labor MPs Anne Aly and Pat Dodson, will be able to ask questions in Parliament via video link but will not be able to vote.

They will be required to stay in quarantine until 9pm on Friday, even if they return a negative result, said ACT Deputy Chief of Staff Vanessa Johnston.

We are closely monitoring the situation in Western Australia and will make further decisions tomorrow once additional information is received from WA authorities, she added.

We are also requesting that non-ACT residents who are in Western Australia not travel on ACT at this time.

Health authorities in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and the Northern Territory have also introduced new travel restrictions for people coming from parts of Western Australia.

In NSW, Western Australian arrivals will be subject to the same stay-at-home orders as if they had stayed at home, or be forced into a 14-day quarantine if they have attended any of the countries at risk.

Queensland, meanwhile, declared Perth and several regions around a coronavirus hotspot with anyone arriving in the state from those areas subject to a 14-day quarantine.

In Victoria, which uses a traffic light system, Perth has been relocated to a red zone since Sunday and therefore people who have recently been in the region are not allowed to enter Victoria without permission.

Anyone arriving in the northern territory will have to be isolated until a negative test is returned.

Health authorities in Western Australia have warned of the likelihood of more positive cases between close contacts of the security guard that turned out positive.

Based on the variants present at the hotel where the husband worked, the case may be of the highly contagious variant of the UK, which was present on the same floor where the husband worked, said Prime Minister McGowan.

The Guardian completed two 12-hour shifts on January 26 and 27 and developed symptoms on January 28. He called ill and has not returned to work at the quarantine center since.

State authorities are compiling a list of possible exposure sites where the positive case has been in recent days, with anyone who has visited the sites is asked to be tested and self-isolated while awaiting results.

