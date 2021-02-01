Board game launches kickstarter





Steamforged Games has announced the launch of the Monster Hunter World: board game Kickstarter campaign. The company is working on this a bit and probably knew something was going on for the 2021 or 2022 release, but as to how it would be created when a pandemic occurs. I didn’t know the details and slow everything down. We are now planning to launch Kickstarter in April 2021 to fund the game and see how interested it is in the game. As you can see from the image here, this is a bit tricky as there are a lot of parts to create and there are several versions of the game available. To prepare the people in advance, they revealed what the pledge was and what would come to each. We are waiting for the official release, so we have prepared all three below.

Credits: Steamfoged GamesMonster Hunter World: The Board Game – Entry Pledge

The entry pledge offers players a playable 30-hour campaign, priced at $ 70/56 € / £ 51. Included:

Over 600 cards

Double-sided game board

Rule book

Quest book

Character sheet pad

Dice

token

Core pledge

Corepledge offers a playable 60-hour campaign, priced at $ 140 / € 125 / £ 102, including all unlocks revealed through the Kickstarter campaign, plus:

1 large monster (base 60mm)

7 XL monsters (base 100mm)

1 XXL Monster (120mm base)

8 hunters

Over 1200 cards

Two double-sided game board

Rule book

Quest book

Character sheet pad

Dice

token

All-in pledge

The All-in Pledge offers a playable 75-hour campaign for $ 279/249 € / £ 203, in addition to all unlocks revealed through the Kickstarter campaign:

1 large monster (base 60mm)

7 XL monsters (base 100mm)

3 XXL monsters (base 120mm)

1 XXXL Monster – Kushara

12 hunters

