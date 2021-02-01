Nation saddened by the insult to the tricolor: Modi





NEW DELHI, Jan. 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the country was saddened by the “insult” to the tricolor on Republic Day, referring to the incident of the religious flag at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade.

In his monthly broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi affirmed that his Government is committed to “modernizing” agriculture and has taken many steps.

“Government efforts will also continue in the future,” he said, amid strong protests by some farmers from countries like Punjab, Haryana and UP near the Delhi border against three farm reform laws passed by his government. . Farmers’ unions have demanded that these laws be repealed.

While recounting a number of developments in January this year, including India’s remarkable victory coming from behind the series over Australia in the final Test series, Modi made a brief reference to the farmer tractor rally on Republic Day, i who witnessed incidents of violence.

“Amidst all this, the country was saddened by the insult to the tricolor on January 26 in Delhi. We must enter the times to come with new hope and innovation. Last year, we displayed exemplary patience and courage. Even this year, we have to work hard to achieve our solutions. “We have to move our country forward at a faster pace,” he said.

Referring to India’s developing Corona vaccination exercise, the Prime Minister said the country has not only unveiled the world’s largest vaccination machine but is also vaccinating its citizens at the fastest rate.

The country has vaccinated over 30 Corona fighters in 15 days, he said, adding that it took the US and UK 18 and 36 days to reach that figure.

“Just as India’s war against Corona became an example, so our vaccination program is proving to be exemplary to the world,” he said.

Noting India’s decision to send vaccines to some countries and the praise it has received from governments and their citizens, he said in times of crisis India is able to serve the world as it is capable and independent in the field of medicines and vaccines.

“The same opinion supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity; and the world will benefit more, ”Modi said.

Speaking about the recent announcement of the Padma award winners, he said that the tradition of honoring the indomitable heroes that started a few years ago has been preserved this time as well.

“I urge you all to know more about these people and their contribution,” he said.

Noting that the country is approaching the 75th year of Independence, Modi urged people, especially young people, to write about freedom fighters and incidents related to their war.

The struggle for freedom was fought with full force in every part, every city, every town and village of India, he said, and echoed the comments of a resident from Munger to Bihar about ‘Tarapur Martyr Day’.

On Feb. 15, 1932, the Britishers had ruthlessly killed some of a group of brave young patriots, and the incident did not get as much publicity as it should, he said.

“Write books about the saga of bravery during the war for freedom in your area. Now, as India celebrates 75 years of its freedom, your writings will be the best homage to those heroes of our freedom. Initiative has undertaken an initiative for young writers for the purpose of India Seventhy Five. “It will encourage young writers of all states and all languages,” Modi said.

Observing the country for the month of Road Safety between January 18 and February 17, the Prime Minister said that road accidents are a matter of concern not only in our country, but also around the world.

Modi often highlights the presence of various aspects of Indian tradition and culture in different parts of the world during his monthly radio address and this time spoke about the popularity of yoga in the South African country of Chile.

You will be pleased to know that there are more than 30 yoga schools in Santiago, the capital of Chile, he said, noting that the name of the Vice President of the Chilean Senate is Rabindranath Quinteros, inspired by the Nobel laureate poet-philosopher of India Rabindranath Tagore.

The Prime Minister also stressed the extraordinary efforts of individuals and groups of people in different parts of the country in various fields. (PTI)

