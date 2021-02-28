Stadia project included Savage Planet 2, Kojima title





After publicly announcing the closure of Stadia Games & Entertainment, ongoing reports provided more details on what the studio was doing. Apparently, Stadia’s currently canceled first-party project included a multiplayer action game called “Frontier,” a sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet 2, and the legendary Kojima exclusive game.

Update 2/28: A Google representative speaking to GamesRadar said the VGC report was “inaccurate and reported a hearing in fact,” and Kojima and Yu Suzuki’s “project” report claims were not true. “We haven’t announced anything about Kojima or Yu Suzuki,” Google said.

A report from VideoGamesChronicle reveals some of the major projects Stadia Games & Entertainment, SG & E have undertaken during their work.

First and foremost, Google’s game studio seems to have had a major action multiplayer game in its work under the codename “Frontier.” The team developing the game is reportedly headed by Francois Pelland, a former producer of Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. Little is known about the game, but the team working on the game probably only knew about the published February cancellation.

Beyond that, Google’s purchase of Typhoon Studios was planned to be a sequel to the hit Journey to the Savage Planet, which just made its Stadia debut this month. Apparently, the game was “much magnificent” in scale with fully animated cutscenes. Again, the team here only learned about the cancellation of the project along with the public announcement.

Stadia Games & Entertainment also worked with some third-party studios to develop games specifically for the Stadia platform. It has long been publicly known that Harmonix works exclusively with SG & E, and the music game seems to have been “virtually perfect.” In response to VGC’s report, CEO Harmonix claimed that the game wasn’t canceled and denied rumors that the game was facing music licensing issues. Even if Steve Janiac ends up on another platform saying: The title is clearly still released:

Google has changed its strategy and is very excited about what it has done with Stadia. If your project hasn’t been released on Stadia, move to another platform.

Finally, the report also states that Google was collaborating with Kojima Productions, the studio behind Death Stranding, Silent Hills, and Metal Gear Solid, in a temporary horror game. Apparently, the studio was looking to innovate in the field of cloud gaming, but Stadia’s VP Phil Harrison prevented the project from happening. In particular, Hideo Kojima said last summer that he was “quite angry” about canceling a major project, but it’s unclear if it’s the same project Harrison blocked.

It’s pretty clear that Google had so many major projects underway at SG & E that the company decided to unplug before any of these projects were nearing completion somewhere. Just add some confusion. Only if things are different and pan out.

Details of Stadia:

