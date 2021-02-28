All new Super Mario furniture items from Animal Crossing





Super Mario Bros. will appear in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in March, with new furniture and clothing. There are all the items that have been confirmed so far.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., in time for MAR10 day, players will be able to release Super Mario-themed furniture, costumes and items at Animal Crossing: New Horizons when the Mario Update is released in February. I have the opportunity to buy. 25. Players are looking forward to new warp pipes that act as a fast-moving method and allow players to easily move between sections, as well as ornaments that can be placed around public places on the island or home. Island of.

Players need to be connected to the internet and download free updates to access all items. As a thank-you gift for the update, we will give you a free Super Mario wallpaper item. Players must wait until March 1st to begin purchasing Super Mario Set items. Nintendo hasn’t released a complete list of items that players can buy during this collaboration, but players have identified at least 33 listed in the Nook Shopping app, released on February 17th at Nintendo Direct. Trailer. Animal Crossing in March: Here’s all the new Super Mario items coming to New Horizons.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.All Super Mario Items Coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

On March 1st, players visited Nook Shopping and[プロモーション]You can access the tabs to access new items. It’s not currently clear if Nintendo plans to set a limit on the number of these items that players can buy each day, as with other promotions, but players will adjust their purchase pace to avoid shortages. Bells that may need to be.

The costs for Super Mario furniture items and trailers are as follows:

1UP mushroom: 2,000 bells? Block: 1,000 Bell Block: 1,000 Bell Block Flooring: 3,000 Bell Coin: 350 Bell Fire Flower: 1,500 Bell Floating Block: 1,000 Bell Goal Pole: 3,500 Bell Rakitsu Cloud Rug: 1,500 Bell Large Mushroom Platform: 3,000 Bell Mushroom Mural: 3,000 Bell Pipe: 5,000 Bellschel: 700 BellsSuper Mushroom: 1,350 BellsSuper Star: 2,000 BellsThwomp: 3,000 BellsYoshi’s Egg Rug: 1,500 Bells

Most furniture is decorative, but players can buy two pipes that act as fast-moving portals around the island. In addition, players can touch some furniture items to see animated effects that resemble the behavior of the items in the original Super Mario Bros. game. For example, Thwomp crashes into the ground and SuperStar flashes and spins.

Players can also purchase costumes for characters based on Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Wario. Each costume is provided in a separate piece. these are:

Mario

Mario Costume: 2,400 Bell Mario Hat: 1,500 Bell Mario Shoes: 1,400 Bell Mario’Stash: 1,200 Bell

Luigi

Luigi Costume: 2,400 Bell Luigi Hat: 1,500 Bell Luigi Shoes: 1,400 Bell Luigi’Stash: 1,200 Bell

peach

Princess Peach Dress: 6,000 Bell Princess Peach Crown: 12,000 Bell Princess Peach Shoes: 2,400 Bell

Wario

Wario Costume: 2,400 Bell Wario Hat: 1,500 Bell Wario Shoes: 1,400 Bell Wario’Stash: 1,200 Bell

It’s not yet clear how players will access these garments exactly, so players will have to wait for updates to see the details.

See the trailer below for more information.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons available on Nintendo Switch.

