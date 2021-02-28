5 Best Dyson Products That Will Change Your Life in 2021





Dyson Hair Care

Dyson

Few companies can generate the brand loyalty and consumer trust that Dyson has. Dyson, often regarded as the Apple of appliances, is a British consumer electronics manufacturer that started 30 years ago with one concept: a good vacuum cleaner. Because Dyson engineers are obsessed with design, they think of a problem-solving method that uses reverse engineering to reconstruct the basic elements more efficiently, and what most people call first principle. I have adopted it. The limits of Dyson’s functionality are endless. Innovations in airflow, battery technology and AI will make it very likely that you will see electric cars and planes bearing the Dyson logo in the near future. In the meantime, using any of these five personal care products will make you a convert and soon a believer.

Dyson Air Wrap

Dyson Air Wrap Styler

Dyson

Air Wrap is a state-of-the-art technology when it comes to curling hair. Even now, two years after it hit the market, air-based curling and straight tools are always sold out. A travel-friendly tool with removable heads, barrels and brushes is the equivalent of a professional blowout at home. It is important to know that Air Wrap is intended for use on damp (not dry) hair. This allows you to set your hair as it dries, eliminating the need for curlers and traditional setting devices.

Dyson supersonic

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

The first product to debut in Dyson’s hair care revolution, Supersonic is faster and less damaging than traditional blow drying. It’s also much quieter than the most expensive commercial quiet dryers. With many magnetic attachments, Supersonic is suitable for all hair types.

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson

As the 17th century saying says, cleanliness is next to divinity. And it doesn’t say anything as clean as the Dyson line of cordless vacuum cleaners-especially in the COVID era of working from home. A quick pass through V11 will make the kitchen floor feel like it has been professionally cleaned.

Dyson air purifier + humidifier

Dyson air purifier + humidifier

Dyson

The first humidifier certified by the National Institute of Psoriasis, Dyson Pure Humidifier + Cool is a three-in-one. With a long list of skin, hair and lung benefits, this humidifier upgrades your personal care needs in ways you didn’t even know existed.

Dyson Colare

Dyson Colare Straight Curling Iron

Dyson

The most award-winning straightener in 2020 by industry-recognized awards, the Dyson Corrale is a cord-free tool with its own flexible copper alloy plate. The flexibility of the plate reduces pressure and damage to the hair. The flexibility reduces the number of passes and enhances the correction effect. The only thing the user has to adapt is to reduce the pressure on the hair to achieve the desired result. You may be wondering why you owned the code in the first place because of its mobility and ease of correction on the go.

