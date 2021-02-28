More to do to increase gender equality despite progress made: Minister, Singapore News & Top Stories





While the fact that more women are participating in economic activities reflects the evolution of gender relations in Singapore, more needs to be done to promote gender equality, said Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu. Ms. Fu gave her speech on women’s development yesterday, during the International Women’s Day 2021 Conference, which was organized by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI). The hybrid event was held at the Hur Road Town Jurong Trade Association and aired online. Ms Fu said: “The growing participation of women in economic activities and the growing number of women holding leadership positions in family businesses reflect the evolution of gender relations in our society. In the past, family businesses were usually inherited by men. “We have seen positive changes on this front, with more balanced gender ratios in senior management in family businesses. However, there is still room for improvement when it comes to gender equality,” she said. During her speech, Ms. Fu also noted the importance of fostering talks on gender equality among Singaporeans. She said: “We need to ensure that different groups – including men, young people and the elderly – have the opportunity to hear and appreciate each other’s views, to deepen our understanding of how we can promote greater gender equality. “Importers It is important to involve men so that they are exposed to different perspectives and better understand the challenges faced by their mothers, wives and daughters and help to bring about positive change.” The conference included a panel discussion entitled Women Leadership in Running a Sustainable Family Business, which introduced parents and daughters running family businesses together discussing the keys to success and the role of women in building legacy and legacy businesses. Female panelists included Luxasia corporate development team leader Sabrina Chong, International Health Management Executive Director and Managing Director Gan See Khem, International Health Management Group CEO and Chief Executive Officer Chin Wei Jia, and Assistant Managing Director operations at Jumbo Group Ashley Ang. They discussed the importance of cultivating diversity within their organizations and equity-driven employment practices. The panelists also discussed the impact of Covid-19 on their organizations and how the pandemic has given businesses pause to restructure for a sustainable future. The conference comes ahead of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8th. SCCCI President Roland Ng, who delivered the welcoming speech at the event, noted that International Women’s Day should not be seen as a one-day celebration but a steady movement. He said: “Let us use our full potential and work together to promote the development of women in more successful careers, to build a more cohesive, inclusive, collaborative, harmonious and sustainable society. Let us work hand in hand to “to start the new path of sustainability as we strive to achieve our nation’s economic prosperity.”







