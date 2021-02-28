How to unlock a gambler option job





Requesting a gambler asterisk with Bravely Default 2 is not the easiest task, but here’s how to enable you to unlock a gambler job:

Bravely Default 2 has many of the same elements as the previous titles in the series, focusing on players who can change the jobs and sub-jobs of different light heroes. There are multiple jobs to unlock throughout the playthrough, but there are two jobs that are easily overlooked because they are completely optional.

One of these jobs is a gambler. The gambler is responsible for accepting opportunities and using the roulette wheel to direct the effectiveness of attack or recovery skills. Everything you need to know about how to unlock this job is covered here.

How to unlock the gambler asterisk

To unlock the Gambler Asterisk, you must first complete the quest “Taking a Gamble”. However, this side quest is not as easy as the other quests, as you will need to participate in a card-based mini-game to progress.

This quest is available when you follow the storyline enough to get the Beastmaster Asterisk. Head to the gambling hall and talk to the NPCs shown in the screenshot above to start the quest and learn all about the B’n’D mini-game.

Do a gambling tutorial

Shirley introduces B’n’D and provides a base deck to use and a simple tutorial playthrough to teach you the basic mechanics of the game. After this, head to the top of the gambling hall and talk to Orpheus to hear how Shirley tricked him. He also gives you new cards to help you make her the best. Next, you need to defeat the other two B’n’D players in the gambling hole. The woman in the lower left and the man in the lower right in the screenshot above. Both have the B’n’D logo on their heads.

If you feel you need a B’n’D review course, you can always talk to the NPC behind the bar on the left side of the gambling hall to revisit the tutorial. Old woman NPCs are a breeze, but men may have problems. After defeating both, you need to go back to Shirley and defeat her in the actual B’n’D match. If you’re having a hard time, grind your wins to earn points and eventually buy the best cards. Both NPCs. The best card to get is Horten, which can be purchased from a male B’n’D player for 45 points.

Save before trying to load Shirley. If you lose to her, the game is over, and if you win, you will go straight to a difficult battle with her, Orpheus, and two guards.

This battle is not easy, so set up your party in the right role and prepare with plenty of recovery items such as phoenix down and potions. That way, you’ll definitely need a wake-up bell.

Remove the guards as soon as possible to reduce the number of enemies you are facing. Orpheus keeps buffing everyone, so they can do pretty nasty damage to your team. Avoid attacking Orpheus with physical attacks, as Orpheus often counters with additional buffs, making the entire battle even more difficult. Focus on his weakness, the use of water elemental magic. He may also counter magical attacks by giving him sleep, so he needs those wake-up bells. If you continue to heal the party while steadily damaging it, you will eventually win.

