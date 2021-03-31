ESO Blackwood Trailer explores upcoming content





The latest ESO trailer takes a closer look at the upcoming Blackwood Chapter and Gates of Oblivion quest lines.

Elder Scrolls Online has big plans for 2021 with a year-round Gates of Oblivion quest line. Bethesda today released a new trailer that takes a closer look at this content. We also took a peek at the content of the Blackwood Chapter arriving in June.

Check out the new Blackwood All Roads Lead to the Deadlands trailer below.

Blackwood features an independent story, but the event will “further develop the entire story of the Gate of Oblivion that unfolds throughout 2021.” Beyond the new storyline, Blackwood Chapter offers a new companion system designed to “never adventure alone again”. This feature is available whether you’re playing solo or with friends online, but we’re confident that solo players can take full advantage of this new feature.

Each companion has its own personality, likes and dislikes, and its own quest line. Be aware of who you choose as a buddy and what you do while they are watching, as in-game actions affect your relationship with these trusted sidekick.

There’s still a lot to look forward to in the Blackwood Chapter. Here’s what Bethesda had to say at the recent preview event:

“The Elder Scrolls IV: A journey back from Oblivion to an iconic location. Leyawiin acts as the central hub of the Blackwood region. Beyond the towering walls, three new Rockgrove 12 player trials filled with the sinister minions of the new Rockgrove 12 player trial, Mehrunes Dagon. There are different biomes ., World Bosses, Public Dungeon, Oblivion Portal World Events and Rewards. “

The Blackwood Chapter is available for pre-purchase and will be available on June 1st. Immediately upon arrival, an enhanced console version will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for improved graphics and performance. You can also switch between several different visual settings, allowing you to customize your game to run at higher frame rates or with higher graphics fidelity.

Roblox: What is a slender?

