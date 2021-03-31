XQc stream quits abruptly after Twitch Star forgets to pay for electricity





Felix “xQc” Lengyel is the most popular Twitch streamer in the world. I’m at the top of Reddit’s Livestream Fails page after the 18-hour stream suddenly ends because a Canadian star forgot to pay for electricity. Yes, when I was streaming GTA Online RP, the xQc stream went black. This is because he forgot to pay the invoice.

As you can imagine, there were concerns about chatting about what happened when the stream was cut, and even more fans were spamming everything from “F” and “RIP” to “Way Too Dank.” That said, shortly after this happened, xQc used Twitter to find out what went wrong.

“I forgot to pay for electricity,” said Streamer. The power went down, the stream went down. I’ll be back today or late tomorrow. The last stream goes up and down, but overall it’s good! “

Of course, it’s easy to miss invoice payments, especially if you don’t have automatic payments. That said, xQc has automatic payments. It didn’t matter. The problem was that his credit card had reached its limit. The limits are fairly small, not because he used it for an absurd amount, but because he had the same card since he was a teenager.

Automatic payments were on, but my credit card restrictions are the same as I had when I was 12 years old, so I may not be able to pay in the sky.Just the staff of the Canadian bank will move with you

— XQc (@xQc) March 31, 2021

As you can imagine, many take advantage of the opportunity to immerse themselves in millionaire streamers. Because it’s a feature of the Internet. But again, it’s not uncommon. In a reply, fellow top streamer Alinity revealed that the same thing happened to her.

🤣 😂 That streamer life. This happened to me more often than I admit. Get yours with auto-payment, it’s worth it!

-Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) March 31, 2021

