BJP summons Chandiwal committee to investigate allegations against Deshmukh an eye wash





NCP reminds Fadnavis of Zoting committee set up to investigate land robbery allegations against Eknath Khadse



The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Wednesday that the Kailash U Chandiwal Justice Retired Committee set up by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is a blindfold as it has no powers to investigate allegations against Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh. Rejecting the claim, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an MVA partner, recalled the BJP of a retired Justice Committee set up by then-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate allegations of irregularities in 300-crore land deals in Navi Mumbai. The NCP accused BJP of involvement in the pair. The constitution of the Kailash U Chandiwal Justice Committee (retired) to investigate allegations against Mr Deshmukh is merely of a committee nature and not as a judicial commission. “It has neither been constituted nor given the powers under the 1952 Commission of Inquiry Act as was done in the case of the Zoting Justice Committee during our term,” said Mr Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition. The Zoting Committee, to which Mr. Fadnavis, was set up by the previous BJP-led government to investigate allegations of land grabbing against then-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse. Mr Khadse had to resign from the State Cabinet. Later, as MJ of the BJP, he made several requests to make public the report of the Zoting committee, in which he claimed to have received a clean slate. After all, the differences between Mr. Khadse and Mr. Fadnavis led to the former’s departure from the BJP and membership in the NCP after the MVA came to power. Mr Fadnavis said the BJP was of the opinion that the appointment of such a committee was merely an eye-opener. It solves no purpose, seeing the gravity and severity of the accusations. Now the question is how a retired Justice without power will seek against a sitting Interior Minister, he said. The Chandiwal Committee is tasked with investigating allegations made by former Mumbai Param Police Commissioner Bir Singh against Mr Deshmukh where he alleged that the Interior Minister had allegedly asked Assistant Inspector General Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants. The NCP said the Chandiwal committee was formed on similar lines on which Mr Fadnavis had set up the Zoting committee. The Bhatija land deals in Mumbai were investigated by a committee formed on similar rules. If this would be according to the rules, why is Mr. Fadnavis involved in double talk now? The Chandiwal Committee will present its report in six months and the truth will come out. Mr Fadnavis needs to show patience, but instead he is becoming concerned, said Minister of State Minority Affairs Nawab Malik.

