Ubisoft showcases Far Cry 6 on PS4 and Xbox One to avoid Cyberpunk 2077 mistakes





Ubisoft reassures fans that it hasn’t abandoned PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will soon promise Far Cry 6 gameplay footage on older hardware.

Ubisoft has confirmed that to learn from Cyberpunk 2077’s mistakes, it will display the upcoming Far Cry 6 gameplay on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Talking to Far Cry 6, David Grivel’s lead game designer Video Games Chronicle, Ubisoft said it’s working to showcase open-world shooter gameplay on the latest generation of hardware. This is the result of the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy caused when game fans accused developer CD Projekt Red of hiding the game’s erratic performance on older consoles before its launch.

“In the coming weeks and months, we’ll definitely see more information on different platforms. What I can say is that I can’t elaborate on the specs, but the previous generation and the new. It’s both generations. The game is working fine on the Xbox Series and PS5 generations, “Grivel said.

Ubisoft’s dedication to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One could be the result of fan-expressed anger about the “unplayable” state of Cyberpunk 2077 on older hardware. Developer CD Projekt Red is currently facing two class actions. One of them emphasizes that the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One is intentionally hidden from consumers.

Grivel continued that working with the new generation of hardware was “really cool”, but the old hardware wasn’t abandoned. “I was really, really cautious about that, so please show me the details and information right away. But yeah, pay close attention to all platforms of both older generations. [and] New generation … “

Ubisoft released Far Cry 6’s first gameplay trailer on May 27, during a dedicated live stream. The trailer features some of the more ridiculous elements of the game, such as the crocodile on the T-shirt and the killer CD player, and a more serious scene featuring Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) as the game’s opponent, the dictator Antn Castillo. It was emphasized.

Far Cry 6 will be available on October 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

Source: Video Game Chronicle

