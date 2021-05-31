Covering Genius Customer VP: “There’s plenty of room for innovation”





“I was really interested in growing and working in the dynamic environment of a start-up company. Over time, my role extended to project management and the opportunity to lead a project to improve claims operations. The project was very successful and the NPS (Net Promoter Score) increased to +65 in just a few months. In 2019, we were awarded the Founder’s Award for that. “

According to a former Senior Manager of Global Customer Operations, her contribution to claims and support at Cover Genius is a “superior” technology that enables the ability to issue real-time payments as well as fully digitized claims processing. It has helped to achieve. Globally.

Gusmão emphasizes: “My industrial engineering background has helped me a lot. Industrial engineers are responsible for designing products and systems to meet global demand. That’s exactly what I do at Cover Genius. That said, it’s not a physical product, but a best-in-class experience for global customers in a network of partners across multiple industries such as retail, travel, fintech, gig economy, logistics, and pets.

“I also have a strong background in design thinking and human-centric design that are essential for developing customer-centric services. I apply these principles to everything I do. Because our systems and operations are designed to adapt and adapt to market demand and regulatory conditions, the “Kaizen” mindset, a mindset focused on constant improvement, also helped. “

Taking on his current VP mission in March, Gasman continues to focus on scalability, maximizing technology to deliver solutions to customers while maintaining the insurer’s NPS. Continuing to build systems and operations is a top priority.

Currently, Cover Genius has offices in Australia, North America, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Singapore, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand. Last year, it landed on the FT1000, a list of the Financial Times of companies in the Asia-Pacific region that achieved high growth between 2015 and 2018.

“Currently, our key priorities are to hire and attract the right people to support global growth, build technology-first, customer-centric systems, and continue to build smart, continuously repetitive organizations. That’s what Gusmão told Insurance Business. “We also continue to focus on leveraging the right technology at the right time to provide our customers with the best possible experience.”

Meanwhile, regarding her fellow “millennials and millennials,” she said: Insurance is a fairly traditional industry, and legacy insurers are either not keeping up with the accelerating digital transformation or failing to meet the needs of today’s customers. Working for an insurance company allows you to challenge the status quo in everything you do. There is plenty of room for innovation and digitization. “

Gusmão is one of the speakers at the Women in Insurance Summit 2021 in Sydney on August 5th. She will also be part of a panel that considers digital transformation and innovation as key pillars for maintaining relevance and competitiveness, and talks about how businesses can create and skillfully lead a culture of innovation. Register now.

