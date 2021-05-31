Prime Minister Alan Winde rejects SIUs’ claims that Western Cape is a hotbed of corruption

Cape Town – Prime Minister Alan Winde has rejected claims made by SIU leader Andy Mothibi that the Western Cape is a hotbed of corruption.

Last week during a presentation to parliaments’ portfolio committee on justice Mothibi said the Western Cape was in third place after Gauteng and the CIS in terms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) corruption.

According to Mothibi, with 44% Gauteng has the highest number of corruption reports KwaZulu-Natal came in second with 13%, followed by the Western Cape with 10%. Mothibi also said the City contributes 7.4% of all corruption cases in the province.

Mothibi said prone forms of corruption include mismanagement, misuse of resources and procurement irregularities.

Provincial opposition leader Cameron Dugmore (ANC) asked Winde about the accuracy of Mothibis’s claims and what role the provincial government played in any subsequent SIU investigation.

Winde said: I am honestly confused by the statement of the head of SIU, when we all know that the Western Cape is the cleanest province in South Africa.

This has been proven year after year with our audit results, against which other provinces can not even be compared. In fiscal year 2019/20, 70% of provincial units and departments received clean audits compared to the other best province, Gauteng, with 30% clean audits.

We do not tolerate any form of corruption and that is why the provincial department of environmental affairs and development planning assisted SIU when it launched an investigation into the procurement of three thermometers to monitor the Covid-19, which cost R8910. This issue was resolved.

He said that during the financial year 2020/21 SIU requested information from certain departments, which were provided to them. Those departments that were contacted gave their ready cooperation and assistance to the SIU teams.

However he added that no case was referred to SIU during the 2020/2021 period by any of the departments in the Western Cape.

[email protected]

Kepi ​​Argus