Connecting Universities and Entrepreneurship | Deccan Herald





Universities in the United States have created some of the best companies we know of. Companies such as Facebook, Google, Qualcomm and Bose have started on university campuses.

The shortage of global technology players from India underscores the failure of Indian universities. Our higher education institutions need to be equipped to match the enviable records of Western countries.

Most tech companies that started on university campuses have leveraged years of research and the talent they have gained within the university. Indian universities need to embrace a culture of radical innovation in order to foster entrepreneurship and become a global soft power.

Existing efforts

To meet this need, some universities are incorporating innovation into their curriculum. Entrepreneurship and innovation are taught throughout the study of commerce, business administration, and engineering courses. Most universities have an entrepreneurial spirit, and business plans are a new attraction for university festivals. Some universities go one step further and add manufacturer space to allow students to prototype their products.

The Government of India has launched the Atal Incubation Center to strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial trends. The incubator provides a managed workspace for startups to run. Incubators typically connect startups and mentors and provide some basic lab equipment, depending on the technical area in which the incubator works.

Some leading institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Science and the Central Food Technology Institute, have dedicated IP licensing centers that make research available to outside entrepreneurs.

Our country produces some excellent students, many of whom are assigned to multinational corporations in search of luxury paid jobs and enroll in international universities for higher education. We need to build a system for these talented students to become innovators and entrepreneurs.

When properly planned, entrepreneurship can fund scholarships and attract research by talented students and faculty. Solid research on campus motivates many students to pursue higher education in India, which creates opportunities for even more profound innovation.

Venture studio

The university’s existing incubators lack student and faculty participation for a variety of reasons, and for a variety of reasons there are tight academic schedules and gaps that exist in turning ideas into enterprises.

In order for students and faculty to participate in entrepreneurial activities, special consideration from academic programs is required to address bandwidth issues.

Venture studios and entrepreneurship labs can fill the gaps that exist for students and faculty to become entrepreneurs.

Venture Studios basically incubates companies by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with capital, mentoring, and a dedicated set of resources.

For example, product design and user interface professionals can make a big difference in the quality of products coming out of college.

A team that understands patents, business planning development, and digital marketing is essential for startups. Venture Studio is also open to hands-on business development teams and technology experts.

Venture Studios can also enable better monetization of IP and more strategic and aggressive licensing programs.

When done properly, venture studios can empower entrepreneurs to build world-class businesses and enable companies to accommodate venture capital. Being able to fund entrepreneurial campuses is an integral part of building a world-class technology company.

Having a venture studio with the ability to provide entrepreneurs with the capital they need is very important. Even today, early funding is difficult. An innovative early-stage funding structure at the university can stimulate entrepreneurial activity and bring significant returns to the university that can be used to further invest in research.

Given that the cost of building a business on campus is much lower, it is wise to place the funds in an early stage business.

Universities are a hotbed of cross-functional innovation and a place to find founders with strong emotional connections to each other.

Leveraging universities for entrepreneurial travel helps India have a positive impact on the global arena.

(The author is a venture capitalist)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos