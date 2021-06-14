Google workspace chat room becomes a collaboration space





Since the brand change from G Suite to Workspace last year, Google has been aiming for a more streamlined, interconnected experience across collaboration and productivity apps to compete with Slack, Microsoft, and others. On Monday, Google announced a number of updates to reach that goal. Among them are enhancements to the chat and meet apps, security features, and the introduction of “spaces”.

The latter space replaces the chat room and is an area where people, projects and topics in the workspace chat can come together, with a real-time collaboration canvas and a senior director of product management at Google Workspace. One Sanaz Ahari said at a briefing last week.

The core function is the same as the room. Groups of employees can access and co-edit documents while simultaneously chatting to discuss changes, share files, assign tasks, and organize work projects. However, spaces also include new features such as the ability to pin important messages within the workspace, search for content, set custom status and presence indicators, and use inline conversation threads. ..

Spaces also appear more prominent in the left navigation bar of the workspace, next to the email, chat, and Meet shortcut icons.

Moore Insights & Strategy believes that for today’s workspace customers, Space can improve and enhance the way employees work because they can chat within the app and add chat to the app. Said Patrick Moorehead, chief analyst at. Spaces seems to be easier to use than either Slack or Teams. This is what we expect from consumer-leading Google.

According to Google, Spaces was introduced during the summer and has some features initially available to enterprise customers.

The company’s Meet video app has also been updated. This includes companion mode. This mode gives meeting participants access to interactive features such as voting and raising hands. Calendar attendance confirmation with options for adding information such as where participants are attending and whether they are working remotely or in a conference room. There are also additional moderation features for meeting organizers, such as the ability to turn off chat during a meeting.

There were also some privacy and security updates, including client-side encryption, phishing protection, a new way to classify drive files based on confidentiality level, and the ability to set trust rules on how to share files outside your organization. ..

Google also announced that it will offer consumers free Workspace, which offers tighter integration between different apps, as well as additional features such as smart canvas capabilities. Certain advanced features, such as administrative features, will continue to be limited at the paid level.

“This represents the next important step for all users in all disciplines to use the same product set and benefit from the same degree of integration that we have been very focused on,” Google said. Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager, said: Workspace.

We have introduced a new Workspace subscription level, Workspace Individual. Targeted at freelancers and individual traders, this includes features such as company email addresses, email marketing tools, and smart booking services. Workspace Individual will soon be available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Japan. Google Workspace Individual costs $ 9.99 per month and has a deployment price of $ 7.99 per month.

The introduction of the new Workspace SKU follows the Workspace Frontline edition announced earlier this year. This edition is a custom solution for employees in non-office roles such as construction and retail workers with features such as advanced endpoint management.

Following the introduction of Google’s smart canvas concept at the I / O conference last month, the Workspace update is planned by some vendors to better integrate the various tools in their app suite.

