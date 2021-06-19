Iran will vote in favor of new president banned by reformists – BBC News





The people of Iran are voting in favor of a new president as the country faces major challenges, from the pandemic to the economic crisis, rising inflation and continuing US sanctions. It is likely that the winner will be a tough candidate and has close ties to the country’s top leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Ebrahim Raisi is the head of the judiciary and a religious conservative who has led repressions against popular protests and demands for reform. Many more moderate candidates have banned it. The elections come at a delicate time, with Iran hoping to return to the agreement that limited its nuclear program. Sophie Raworth presents BBC News Ten editor of the Middle East Jeremy Bowen. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

