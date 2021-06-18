Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.2 – 5.3 km earthquake SW of Ozu, Ehime, Japan, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 7:39 am (GMT +9)





An average earthquake of 5.2 magnitude, at a depth of 43 km

Jun 18 22:42 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 4 minutes. June 18 22:46: Data updates from NIED are now being used

Updated Friday, June 18, 2021, 22:51

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit in the morning 5 km southwest of Ozu, Japanيا

5.2 earthquake June 19 7:39 am (GMT +9)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at 7:39 a.m. local time near Ozu, Ehime, Japan, according to Japan’s National Research Institute for Earth Sciences and Disaster Resilience (NIED). The earthquake was located at a depth of 42.5 km of shallow depth. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which it listed as a magnitude 4.7 earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, probably many people felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. At Ozu (No. 38800) located 5 km from the epicenter, and Wajima (59,000 inhabitants) 27 km away, the earthquake must have been felt a slight tremor. Weak shaking may have been felt in Iyo (population 30,800) located 36 km from the epicenter, Masaki (population 30,500) 40 km, Matsuyama (443,300 people) 48 km, Saigo (population 58,800) 80 km Iwakuni (104,000 people) is 82 km away, and Nihama (123,100) is 92 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Jun 18, 2021 22:39:13 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday, June 19, 2021 7:39 AM (GMT +9) Strength: 5.2 Depth: 42.5 km Latitude/Longitude: 33.463 °N / 132.514 °E (Ōzu, Ehime, Japan) Nearest volcano: Sanbe (79 km / 49 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 5 km (3 mi) south of zu (population: 38,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 27 km (17) miles) north of Wajima (population: 59,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (23 mi) southwest of Iyo (population: 30,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) southwest of Masaki (Iyo Prefecture) (population: 30,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) southwest of Matsuyama (population: 443,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) southwest of Saigo (population: 58,800) – > See nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) southeast of Iwakuni (Yamaguchi) (population: 104,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) southwest of Nyihama (population: 123,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 307 km (191 mi) WSW from Osaka (Ōsaka) (population: 2,592,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 702 km (436 mi) WSW from Tokyo (Population: 8,336,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 19.5°C (67°F), Humidity: 98%, Wind: 1 m/s (3 knots) From NNW primary data source: NIED (National Institute for Research on Earth Sciences and Disaster Resilience) ) Rated released energy: 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.243 km Near Hiroshima, Hiroshima, JapanNIED unknownn / aNear Uwajima, Ehime, Japan VolcanoDiscovery 4.955 kmSHIKOKU, JAPANEMSC 5.010 kmShikoku, JapanGFZ 4.943 km2 Km2 NNE of Ōzu, JapanUSGS

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Okayama, Japan (183.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

88.5 km from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

10.8 km west of the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Iwakuni (80.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Iwakuni / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds

Macas Iwakuni (80.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: This woke me up from a deep sleep and my roommate said the bed and room were shaking

Iwakuni Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 15-20 seconds

Otaki-shi (90.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak tremor (MMI II) / Single vertical tremor / Very short: Very rapid, single vertical tremor. My dog’s reaction was to stand up, give me a quick look and then lie down. (reported by our app)

Matsuyama / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: weak shaking

Iwakuni / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds: I lie in bed only to hear strange rattling in the house and my bed shaking while the air conditioner is shaking. The dog barked for a moment at the sudden turn.

Iwakini (83.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): My whole house shook. It was more than a shake.

Matsuyama (50.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: weak shakingهتزاز

108.5 km N from the epicenter [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

