Ethiopians go to the polls in the Tigray region after months of violence
He gave Ethiopian citizens “hope for a better life and a clearer future” when he received the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, according to Abiy Ahmed Ali of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Since then his government has been accused of war crimes in the conflict against separatist rebels in the northern province of Tigray. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Ethiopians will go to the polls tomorrow to rule on the prime minister. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News
