Strong mag. 5.7 – Aegean earthquake, 60 km south of Kos Town, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 1:14 am (GMT +3)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Pigadia / moderate shaking (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Was awake and lying in bed when the shaking started. Very intense for maybe 10 seconds. Waiting for the second wow… | One user found this interesting.

Nisyros / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: I woke up with very loud noises and the house shaking violently. Fortunately no noticeable damage. We’ll see in the morning. I’m still shivering and feeling nauseous | One user found this interesting.

Kefalos, Kos, Greece (42 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 sec: It was strong enough to wake everyone in Kefalos, I met other people coming out of their apartments. But nothing fell and since it woke me up I’m not sure what kind of vibrations etc.

Kefalos, kos / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / 10-15 s: I was lying on my bed. My bed was trembling. I felt scared. | 2 users found this interesting.

Perissa / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Shaking and Rolling / 15-20 seconds: ignite 2 users found this interesting.

Kos, Mastichari, Hotel, im Bett / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing: Bed shook slightly. It moved back and forth a little. I woke him up not very severe.

Heraklion City / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Heraklion, Crete, 3rd floor. I was seated, some car alarms went off, and since we’ve had our fair share of earthquakes in the past few weeks, I felt them right away. It was barely noticeable but it lasted for 10 seconds. The hanging lights were swaying.

Rhodes / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: bed was shaking | One user found this interesting.

Karpathos (106 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds

Didim Aydin Turkey (112.6 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Marmaris (119.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Mavişehir (9.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان

91.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 sec.: Felt like sitting in a chair.

Kos, Kefalos in bed (43.3 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Bed shaking made us wake up

Kos, Greece (43.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Kos (48.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

62.8 km N from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Bodrum (88.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Kallithea Rhodes (102.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 15-20 seconds

Nikia (23.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Rhodes (102.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 15-20 seconds

86.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds

Turgutreis (72.7 km four from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: –

62.4 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Tigaki, Kos (59 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: Woke us up

Marmaris (120.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Tigaki Kos (57.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 10-15 seconds: I was lying in bed reading, when suddenly everything started shaking and swaying

White Rock Hotel of Kos (45.2 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: Felt a little frightened

Kos Town (62.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Icmeler, Marmaris, Mugla (114.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Rhodes (9.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds

Marmaris (118.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: very scary

Marmaris (31.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Dacha (66.6 km NE) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

41.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 15-20 seconds

Mugla, Marmaris, Rho (116.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

100.9 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 min

29.1 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

118.7 km NE or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Not strong, but like 2 points

98.1 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Izmir (218.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Datca (67.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: The bed was shaking

95.8 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 10-15 seconds

Antalya (320.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Naxos (168.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

Tiberias (869.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Samos (149.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Dacha Turkey (56.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 15-20 seconds: some weak shaking

Izmir (230.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shake (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 1-2 sec (reported by our app)

1469.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / no hair

Kardamena (46.4 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

121.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Rhodes (98.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds

Izmir, Narlidere / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds

Heaven, Rhodes / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Kefalos / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 min: building and floor shaking

Santorini / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Kolymbia Rhodes / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: My bed was moving around the room.

Coss / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds: OK

Kefalos / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): A lot of very scary shaking

Turgutreis / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: tighten

Lardos / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Felt when I was on the toilet

Rhodes / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Karpathos / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 10-15 seconds

Kefalos / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking

Mastichari / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Cos / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Vibration like very strong wind

Rhodes Town / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 s

Turgutreis / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Kefalos / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Afandou / Weak shaking (MMI III): Yes, slight shaking in bed

Turkey Turunc / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swings / 15-20secs: Felt moderate, but thinks it could be significant elsewhere.

Rhodes / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds: Mild shaking

Patmos / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Rhodes / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Rhodes / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Near Kos Town / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 sec: Wake me up

Lardos beach Rodi / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Catalos, Rhodes / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Kos Town / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Yes I felt a slight shaking, all our hotel team felt we were already outside the building

Cos / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: frightened holy moly

Avantou, Rhodes / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Pigadia / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Kardamena / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds ثوان

Weak shaking/telus (MMI III)

Pigadia Karpathos / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Ideal for Major Beach / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Bodrum / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds

Izmir Karsiyaka / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: anxiety 🙁

Mestihari / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Bodrum / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Kardamena / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 seconds

Lardos / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Rhodes, Faliraki / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Marmaris / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Kiotari / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Faliraki / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swinging (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Cos / Medium Vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds

