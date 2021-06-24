It’s safe to say San Jose Earthquakes need reinforcements mid-season





I’m about to put in an obvious column here, but with some obvious context to keep in mind as well. Let’s talk about context first:

The San Jose Earthquakes have shown at times that they can perform reasonably well even if they have one of the league’s least talented rosters. The Earthquakes property isn’t about to unlock cash chains and sign really big, expensive stars any time soon.

Well, having made that clear, it’s pretty clear that earthquakes need to add existing upgrades ASAP.

In the offseason, the earthquakes brought in Chavis Lopez, Eric Remedy, Luciano Abicassis and a few young players. Perhaps not surprisingly, the former MLS player, Remedy, has adapted to play for the faster San Jose, and one could argue perhaps his absence due to a yellow card suspension on Tuesday played a significant role in the earthquake’s worst performance of the season, a 5-0 loss in Orlando City.

I think Abecasis was supposed to be the start of the spin, frankly, so it’s about where it was expected. In the end, Chofís ended up being the ‘big’ signature, and while he’s had a couple of good goals this season, he tends to drift in and out of matches and the ultimate arbiter is still out, I think.

But Earthquakes has two designated player positions open, and general manager Jesse Fioranelli has earmarked the addition of a central defender before the season. That has yet to happen, and while Fioranelli said the squad would not be afraid to add players in the summer transfer window with the bulk of the season playing this year, there is likely to be some concern that the squad could stand idly by. . Do they have enough to come out of their current slump, with five defeats in six games and one goal in that span?

We saw in 2020 that San Jose really regrouped as they were formed and finished the season well, so I think there is always an outside hope that they will do that again.

But there are obvious limitations to this team, and while Matias Almeida’s instilled team spirit into the group means they sometimes play above their level, it’s dangerous to assume that they will find higher equipment again.

Now let’s get into the list of needs. Here’s what I think is critical for earthquakes to target as quickly as possible:

Transformational center back (easier said than done, but they’re right there if you can spend a little) Great consistent scorer (ditto, but you need to spend more here, frankly) Either a productive central playmaker or a productive winger (both would be better, but asking Three starters is already a lot to ask for, I realize)

Center backs and goal are vital because firstly, San Jose’s system means the defense will be under tremendous pressure at times and they need someone to deal with that, and secondly, they haven’t found a successor to Chris Wondolowski yet and they really are. He must do this before Wondo actually retires. I know they’ve been trying to get a top scorer for years and years but this team is not only shy at the moment, it’s sensitive to goals and it’s clear that this group is not suddenly going to get many double-digit scorers this season. They need upgrades.

Again, I realize this is very clear, and I think what the team has accomplished under these circumstances is better than what we might see under almost any other coach, Almeida’s got blood from a stone, in my opinion.

But if the earthquakes are really going to build on any progress made up to this point, and trying to see if they can convince Almeida to stay longer than planned or make the most of the limited time they have left together, the roster needs major upgrades in the summer window. In the absence of that, we may be in for a long season based on the current trend.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

