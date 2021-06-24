Britney Spears is speaking out against the “abusive” Conservative – BBC News





Britney Spears has been carrying out a brutal attack on the "abusive" conservatory that has controlled her life for 13 years. When he first spoke in open court on the case, he accused his father of controlling "100,000", adding "I want my life back". He said he was denied the right to have more children, and put the psychiatric drug lithium against his will. Jamie Spears was given control of his lawsuit in a 2008 court order. The order was given after the star entered the hospital after concerns about her mental health.

