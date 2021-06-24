Earthquake warning: More than half of US buildings at risk of natural disasters – study | science | News





Wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes pose a threat to more than half of all buildings in the United States. Hazardous hotspots make up only a third of the mainland United States, but most modern buildings are built in areas prone to natural disasters, according to research from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

In 1946, only 173,000 buildings were found in hotspots where at least two natural disasters were likely to occur.

However, 70 years later, that number has jumped to more than 1.5 million buildings, including schools and hospitals.

“We know that climate change increases the risk of damage from some natural hazards,” said climate scientist Virginia Iglesias of the University of Colorado Boulder.

“But are the losses also increasing because of the way we develop our cities and towns?”

However, climate change is not the only issue.

Population boom in the United States has led to the expansion of cities and urban areas, eventually moving cities.

As such, they start encroaching on areas with increased potential for natural disasters.

According to research, the number of structures prone to earthquakes and hurricanes has risen the most.

READ MORE: Yellowstone: USGS sends ‘devastating’ warning after investigation

Since 1945, buildings in hurricane-prone areas have tripled.

As climate change worsens, the number will increase – particularly around the Gulf of Mexico.

Most people who live in more dangerous areas are rated as poorer.

Ultimately, natural disasters can increase social inequality in what can turn into a vicious cycle.

Dr. Inglesias said: “Vulnerability matters. There is evidence that natural disasters exacerbate social and economic inequality.

“If we are to make decisions that effectively increase the ability of communities to deal with natural hazards, we need to know where vulnerable populations live, and the specific risks they are exposed to.”

The team found that cities on the West Coast of the United States are more vulnerable to wildfires and hurricanes.

The research said 22 percent of earthquake damage occurs on the West Coast, according to the research published in the journal Earth’s Future.

While structures are now being built with earthquakes in mind, many older buildings have not been certified.

The team also found that between 1992 and 2015, at least 2.5 million homes were within one kilometer of a wildfire each year across the United States.

The researchers wrote: “These critical levels of exposure are a legacy of decades of sustainable growth and indicate our inability, lack of knowledge or unwillingness to limit development in dangerous areas.

“Development in these areas continues to grow faster than the nation’s baseline rates, foreshadowing greater future losses even if the effects of climate change are not considered.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources