“Politics is a great game of snakes and ladders” – MP Andrea Leadsom





Ms. Leadsom has already been in both cabinets in her relatively short parliamentary career and has been nominated twice to lead the Tory Party. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Now she is in the back seat, directing the review of her early years and how to give the best life to children across the country. He talks to Krishnan about his political passions, including his experiences of being one of the leading proponents of Brexit, why he chose to open up about postpartum depression, and whether he would be re-elected to Tory’s leadership. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

